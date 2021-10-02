Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park share 2-shot lead heading into final round of ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview

For her, the key on Saturday, as it was in the first round, was her putter.

“I holed some really, really good putts,” Park said. “I think that’s what you need on this golf course.

There was no better demonstration of how well Park is putting than the one she sank on the 396-yard, par-4 sixth hole. Park made a 30-foot uphill putt with Atlantic City’s casinos looming in the background.

“This week, my putting speed is really, really good,” she said. “I’m trying not to kill the putts on these greens because they are quick and you don’t want a 5-footer coming back (after a miss).”

If Ko or Park can close out the Classic on Sunday, it will enhance their already impressive LPGA careers.

Ko has won in two of her last four starts. She finished first at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in July and at the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon last month.

The 26-year-old has nine LPGA wins despite having played a limited schedule since the pandemic struck last year.

She’s won two major championships and was the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and the 2019 LPGA Player of the Year. Ko went 114 holes without a bogey that year.