 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park share 2-shot lead heading into final round of ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview
0 comments
top story
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park share 2-shot lead heading into final round of ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview

{{featured_button_text}}

Scenes from the second day of the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park began the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic as the top-ranked players in the field.

Ko is ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Park is No. 3.

So far, the South Korean duo has lived up to their billing.

The two are tied for the Classic lead with a 36-hole total of 11-under 131 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Both shot 6-under 65s Saturday and lead by two shots.

They will be paired in the final group and tee off around 11 a.m. in Sunday’s final round.

“I think it will be really fun out there playing (Sunday) with her,” Park said. “Knowing that the No. 2 player in the world is hunting for the same thing I am hunting for, I definitely need a good performance. It’s good motivation to play for. I think I’m going to have fun.”

As if Park and Ko weren’t a high-powered enough final group, they will be joined by Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who shot a 6-under 65 Saturday and is two shots out of the lead. Tavatanakit won the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major, in April.

Fans nearly filled the 18th hole grandstand to watch the second round on a sunny Saturday. The wind picked up, and conditions got tougher as the day progressed.

Defending champion Mel Reid (71-79) missed the cut with an 8-over 150. As the second round drew to a close, it appeared 73 players would shoot 1-under or better to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.

Brittany Lincicome, the 2011 Classic champion, shot a 67 Saturday and is tied for fourth at 8-under 134. Lincicome finished her round by sinking a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5, 477-yard ninth hole.

“They’re not going to come back to me,” Lincicome said of Ko and Park. “I’m going to have to go chase them.”

That’s not going to be easy.

Ko and Park aren’t known for making mistakes.

The two might have met at the top of the leaderboard, but they had opposite schedules Saturday.

Ko played in the morning and admitted she felt a bit sleepy on the course.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Her ShopRite wakeup call came on the third hole. Ko birdied the 465-yard par-5 to begin a stretch in which she birdied five of six holes.

Ko says she likes the Bay Course’s links-style layout.

“Putting, swinging, everything was good,” Ko said. “I can’t wait to play (Sunday).”

Park played Saturday afternoon.

For her, the key on Saturday, as it was in the first round, was her putter.

“I holed some really, really good putts,” Park said. “I think that’s what you need on this golf course.

There was no better demonstration of how well Park is putting than the one she sank on the 396-yard, par-4 sixth hole. Park made a 30-foot uphill putt with Atlantic City’s casinos looming in the background.

“This week, my putting speed is really, really good,” she said. “I’m trying not to kill the putts on these greens because they are quick and you don’t want a 5-footer coming back (after a miss).”

If Ko or Park can close out the Classic on Sunday, it will enhance their already impressive LPGA careers.

Ko has won in two of her last four starts. She finished first at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in July and at the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon last month.

The 26-year-old has nine LPGA wins despite having played a limited schedule since the pandemic struck last year.

She’s won two major championships and was the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and the 2019 LPGA Player of the Year. Ko went 114 holes without a bogey that year.

Meanwhile, Park, 33, has 21 LPGA wins, including this year’s Kia Classic in California.

Park has won seven major championships, been the No. 1 player in the world on four occasions and was the 2013 LPGA Player of the Year.

Strokes can be made up in a hurry on the Bay Course. All three of the par-fives are reachable in two and eagle opportunities.

That factor plus the talent on the leaderboard should make for one of the more memorable final rounds in ShopRite’s 33-year history.

Park and Ko seem to share a healthy respect, but don’t underestimate their competitiveness.

“When we play with each other, we seem to inspire each other as well,” Park said. “It’s great to play with a great player in the final round hunting for the trophy.”

Contact: 609-272-7185

MMcGarry@PressofAC.comTwitter @ACPressMcGarry

LPGA Classic par scores

Saturday at Seaview, Bay Course

Galloway Township

Purse: $1.75 million

Yardage: 6,190; Par: 71

a-amateur

Second Round

Inbee Park 66-65_131 -11

Jin Young Ko 66-65_131 -11

Patty Tavatanakit 68-65_133  -9

Brittany Lincicome 67-67_134  -8

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 66-68_134  -8

Su Oh 70-65_135  -7

Perrine Delacour 67-68_135  -7

So Yeon Ryu 65-70_135  -7

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 65-70_135  -7

Stacy Lewis 70-66_136  -6

Marissa Steen 68-68_136  -6

Andrea Lee 68-68_136  -6

Cheyenne Knight 67-69_136  -6

Brooke M. Henderson 66-70_136  -6

Celine Boutier 66-70_136  -6

Sei Young Kim 72-65_137  -5

Maria Fassi 70-67_137  -5

Jaye Marie Green 68-69_137  -5

Leona Maguire 67-70_137  -5

Yuka Saso 67-70_137  -5

Sarah Burnham 73-65_138  -4

Sung Hyun Park 72-66_138  -4

Annie Park 71-67_138  -4

Madelene Sagstrom 71-67_138  -4

Tiffany Chan 69-69_138  -4

Hannah Green 69-69_138  -4

Min Lee 69-69_138  -4

Anna Nordqvist 69-69_138  -4

Caroline Masson 67-71_138  -4

Lauren Stephenson 67-71_138  -4

Paula Reto 66-72_138  -4

Jackie Stoelting 72-67_139  -3

Danielle Kang 71-68_139  -3

Gaby Lopez 70-69_139  -3

Ally Ewing 70-69_139  -3

Bianca Pagdanganan 69-70_139  -3

Jennifer Song 69-70_139  -3

Xiyu Lin 69-70_139  -3

Na Yeon Choi 69-70_139  -3

Hyo Joo Kim 69-70_139  -3

Moriya Jutanugarn 68-71_139  -3

Esther Lee 68-71_139  -3

Muni He 67-72_139  -3

Liz Nagel 67-72_139  -3

Brittany Altomare 75-65_140   E

Georgia Hall 72-68_140   E

A Lim Kim 72-68_140   E

Jeongeun Lee 72-68_140   E

Mina Harigae 72-68_140   E

Ryann O'Toole 71-69_140   E

Sarah Kemp 71-69_140   E

Wichanee Meechai 71-69_140   E

Mirim Lee 71-69_140   E

Sakura Yokomine 70-70_140   E

Eun-Hee Ji 70-70_140   E

Katherine Kirk 69-71_140   E

Marina Alex 69-71_140   E

Lexi Thompson 68-72_140   E

Ashleigh Buhai 67-73_140   E

Matilda Castren 66-74_140   E

Amy Olson 66-74_140   E

Alana Uriell 72-69_141  -1

Dottie Ardina 71-70_141  -1

Mo Martin 70-71_141  -1

Luna Sobron Galmes 70-71_141  -1

Charley Hull 70-71_141  -1

Pajaree Anannarukarn 69-72_141  -1

Ariya Jutanugarn 69-72_141  -1

Chella Choi 69-72_141  -1

Ana Belac 69-72_141  -1

Haeji Kang 69-72_141  -1

Dana Finkelstein 69-72_141  -1

Celine Herbin 68-73_141  -1

The following players missed the cut.

Jenny Coleman 74-68_142   E

Gemma Dryburgh 73-69_142   E

Azahara Munoz 72-70_142   E

Benyapa Niphatsophon 72-70_142   E

Amy Yang 72-70_142   E

In Gee Chun 71-71_142   E

Gerina Piller 71-71_142   E

Mi Hyang Lee 71-71_142   E

Alena Sharp 70-72_142   E

Sophia Popov 70-72_142   E

Pornanong Phatlum 70-72_142   E

Pernilla Lindberg 69-73_142   E

Albane Valenzuela 76-67_143  +1

Nicole Broch Estrup 76-67_143  +1

Sarah Schmelzel 74-69_143  +1

Louise Ridderstrom 71-72_143  +1

Jennifer Kupcho 70-73_143  +1

Yu Liu 70-73_143  +1

Lauren Coughlin 70-73_143  +1

Bronte Law 70-73_143  +1

Maria Fernanda Torres 69-74_143  +1

Stephanie Meadow 69-74_143  +1

Nasa Hataoka 69-74_143  +1

Lindsey Weaver 75-69_144  +2

Katherine Perry-Hamski 71-73_144  +2

Jenny Shin 71-73_144  +2

Esther Henseleit 71-73_144  +2

Dani Holmqvist 72-73_145  +3

Elizabeth Szokol 72-73_145  +3

Lindy Duncan 71-74_145  +3

Wei-Ling Hsu 74-72_146  +4

Kristen Gillman 74-72_146  +4

Aditi Ashok 73-73_146  +4

Daniela Darquea 70-76_146  +4

a-Megha Ganne 70-76_146  +4

Haru Nomura 69-77_146  +4

Kristy McPherson 75-72_147  +5

Klara Spilkova 71-76_147  +5

Pavarisa Yoktuan 71-76_147  +5

Cydney Clanton 78-70_148  +6

Christina Kim 77-71_148  +6

Ssu-Chia Cheng 75-73_148  +6

Brynn Christine Walker 78-71_149  +7

Mariah Stackhouse 73-76_149  +7

Sydnee Michaels 72-77_149  +7

Jennifer Chang 71-78_149  +7

Caroline Inglis 76-74_150  +8

Brittany Lang 75-75_150  +8

Min Seo Kwak 75-75_150  +8

Mind Muangkhumsakul 73-77_150  +8

Anne van Dam 73-77_150  +8

Giulia Molinaro 73-77_150  +8

Mel Reid 71-79_150  +8

Rachel Drummond * 75-76_151  +9

Sarah Jane Smith 75-77_152 +10

Laura Davies 74-78_152 +10

Jing Yan 79-75_154 +12

Linnea Strom 77-77_154 +12

Angel Yin 80-78_158 +16

0 comments

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 4 Preview: Lowest scoring teams market

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News