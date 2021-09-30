 Skip to main content
Friday tee times for ShopRite LPGA Classic
agate

Friday tee times for ShopRite LPGA Classic

LPGA Pro-am

LPGA golf pro Celine Boutier playing in the pro-am at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview Hotel and Golf club Thursday Sept 30, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

Hole No. 1

7:10 a.m.: Caroline Masson, Pornanong Phatlum, Christina Kim

7:21 a.m.: Jeongeun Lee, Azahara Munoz, Stephanie Meadow

7:32 a.m.: Muni He, Yu Liu, Pernilla Lindberg

7:43 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hannah Green, Brittany Lincicome

7:54 a.m.: Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park

8:05 a.m.: Brooke M. Henderson, Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho

8:16 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson, Matilda Castren

8:27 a.m.: Giulia Molinaro, Sarah Schmelzel, Brittany Lang

8:38 a.m.: Jaye Marie Green, Celine Herbin, Anne Van Dam

8:49 a.m.: Katherine Perry-Hamski, Bianca Pagdanganan, Sakura Yokomine

9:00 a.m.: Linnea Strom, Mariah Stackhouse, Tiffany Chan

Hole No. 10

7:15 a.m.: Lauren Coughlin, Annie Park, Xiyu Lin

7:26 a.m.: Min Lee, Sydnee Michaels, Ssu-Chia Cheng

7:37 a.m.: Lindy Duncan, Katherine Kirk, Gerina Piller

7:48 a.m.: Ryann O'Toole, In Gee Chun, Laura Davies

7:59 a.m.: A Lim Kim, Cydney Clayton, Cheyenne Knight

8:10 a.m.: Jenny Shin, Parjaree Anannarukarn, Moriya Juntanugarn

8:21 a.m.: Sophia Popov, Angel Yin, So Yeon Ryu

8:32 a.m.: Mo Martin, Marissa Steen, Klara Spilkova

8:43 a.m.: Jennifer Song, Haru Nomura, Albane Valenzuela

8:54 a.m.:  Jillian Hollis, Alena Sharp, Kristy McPherson

9:05 a.m.: Daniela Darquea, Maria Fernanda Torres, Mind Muankhumsakul

Hole No. 1

11:55 a.m.: Kristen Gillman, Haeji Kang, Charley Hull

12:06 p.m.: Alana Uriell, Marina Alex, Jing Yan

12:17 p.m.: Lauren Stephenson, Elizabeth Szokol, Chella Choi

12:28 p.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu, Brittany Altomare, Amy Yang

12:39 p.m.: Mina Harigae, Ariya Juntanugarn, Eun-Hee Ji

12:50 p.m.: Esther Henseleit, Gaby Lopez, Bronte Law

1:01 p.m.: Mirim Lee, Su Oh, Sung Hyun Park

1:12 p.m.: Esther Lee, Sarah Kemp, Wichanee Meechai

1:23 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Jenny Coleman, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

1:34 p.m.: Brynn Christine Walker*, Sarah Burnham, Andrea Lee

1:45 p.m.: Louise Ridderstrom, Sarah Jane Smith, Jackie Stoelting

Hole No. 10

12:00 p.m.: Jennifer Chang, Dana Finkelstein, Lindsey Weaver

12:11 p.m.: Ana Belac, Perrine Delacour, Mi Hyang Lee

12:22 p.m.: Amy Olson, Paula Reto, Luna Soborn Galmes

12:33 p.m.: Na Yeon Choi, Hyo Joo Kim, Celine Boutier

12:44 p.m.: Yuka Saso, Madelene Sagstrom, Nasa Hataoka

12:55 p.m.: Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire, Ally Ewing

1:06 p.m.: Mel Reid, Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis

1:17 p.m.: Maria Fassi, Aditi Ashok, Megha Ganne

1:28 p.m.: Dottie Ardina, Dani Holmqvist, Nicole Broch Estrup

1:39 p.m.: Pavarisa Yoktuan, Caroline Inglis, Rachel Drummond*

1:50 p.m.: Min Seo Kwak, Liz Nagel, Benyapa Niphatsophon

