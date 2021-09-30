Friday tee times for ShopRite LPGA Classic

Hole No. 1
7:10 a.m.: Caroline Masson, Pornanong Phatlum, Christina Kim
7:21 a.m.: Jeongeun Lee, Azahara Munoz, Stephanie Meadow
7:32 a.m.: Muni He, Yu Liu, Pernilla Lindberg
7:43 a.m.: Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Hannah Green, Brittany Lincicome
7:54 a.m.: Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park
8:05 a.m.: Brooke M. Henderson, Georgia Hall, Jennifer Kupcho
8:16 a.m.: Patty Tavatanakit, Lexi Thompson, Matilda Castren
8:27 a.m.: Giulia Molinaro, Sarah Schmelzel, Brittany Lang
8:38 a.m.: Jaye Marie Green, Celine Herbin, Anne Van Dam
8:49 a.m.: Katherine Perry-Hamski, Bianca Pagdanganan, Sakura Yokomine
9:00 a.m.: Linnea Strom, Mariah Stackhouse, Tiffany Chan
Hole No. 10
7:15 a.m.: Lauren Coughlin, Annie Park, Xiyu Lin
7:26 a.m.: Min Lee, Sydnee Michaels, Ssu-Chia Cheng
7:37 a.m.: Lindy Duncan, Katherine Kirk, Gerina Piller
7:48 a.m.: Ryann O'Toole, In Gee Chun, Laura Davies
7:59 a.m.: A Lim Kim, Cydney Clayton, Cheyenne Knight
8:10 a.m.: Jenny Shin, Parjaree Anannarukarn, Moriya Juntanugarn
8:21 a.m.: Sophia Popov, Angel Yin, So Yeon Ryu
8:32 a.m.: Mo Martin, Marissa Steen, Klara Spilkova
8:43 a.m.: Jennifer Song, Haru Nomura, Albane Valenzuela
8:54 a.m.: Jillian Hollis, Alena Sharp, Kristy McPherson
9:05 a.m.: Daniela Darquea, Maria Fernanda Torres, Mind Muankhumsakul
Hole No. 1
11:55 a.m.: Kristen Gillman, Haeji Kang, Charley Hull
12:06 p.m.: Alana Uriell, Marina Alex, Jing Yan
12:17 p.m.: Lauren Stephenson, Elizabeth Szokol, Chella Choi
12:28 p.m.: Wei-Ling Hsu, Brittany Altomare, Amy Yang
12:39 p.m.: Mina Harigae, Ariya Juntanugarn, Eun-Hee Ji
12:50 p.m.: Esther Henseleit, Gaby Lopez, Bronte Law
1:01 p.m.: Mirim Lee, Su Oh, Sung Hyun Park
1:12 p.m.: Esther Lee, Sarah Kemp, Wichanee Meechai
1:23 p.m.: Ashleigh Buhai, Jenny Coleman, Jodi Ewart Shadoff
1:34 p.m.: Brynn Christine Walker*, Sarah Burnham, Andrea Lee
1:45 p.m.: Louise Ridderstrom, Sarah Jane Smith, Jackie Stoelting
Hole No. 10
12:00 p.m.: Jennifer Chang, Dana Finkelstein, Lindsey Weaver
12:11 p.m.: Ana Belac, Perrine Delacour, Mi Hyang Lee
12:22 p.m.: Amy Olson, Paula Reto, Luna Soborn Galmes
12:33 p.m.: Na Yeon Choi, Hyo Joo Kim, Celine Boutier
12:44 p.m.: Yuka Saso, Madelene Sagstrom, Nasa Hataoka
12:55 p.m.: Jin Young Ko, Leona Maguire, Ally Ewing
1:06 p.m.: Mel Reid, Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis
1:17 p.m.: Maria Fassi, Aditi Ashok, Megha Ganne
1:28 p.m.: Dottie Ardina, Dani Holmqvist, Nicole Broch Estrup
1:39 p.m.: Pavarisa Yoktuan, Caroline Inglis, Rachel Drummond*
1:50 p.m.: Min Seo Kwak, Liz Nagel, Benyapa Niphatsophon
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.