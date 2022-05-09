Defending ShopRite LPGA Classic champion Celine Boutier returns to Seaview with momentum

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Celine Boutier is an LPGA golfer on the rise.

A year ago, the native of France was ranked No. 65 in the world. A year later, after a win at the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic and an impressive 2022 start, she is 17th.

On Monday, Boutier returned to Seaview, site of the Classic, as part of the tournament’s annual media day.

“It was major for me and my confidence,” she said of her victory. “It’s a good feeling to come back. You get thrown back into your memories.”

After two years of being held in the fall because of the pandemic, the Classic returns to the spring this year. The $1.75 million tournament will be held June 10-12 on Seaview’ Bay Course. The tournament’s agreement with the LPGA calls for the event to be held in the spring.

Tournament director Bill Hansen said the return to the tournament's traditional dates should make for fresher conditions for the pros, who will play the Bay Course before a summer of use. The course also was renovated over the winter with improvements made to the greenside bunkers.

“I think it’s nice to have (the event) where it’s kicking off the season as opposed to the tail end,” Hansen said. “I think it’s good for playing conditions.”

The Classic is one of South Jersey’s most successful professional sports events. It began in 1986 and has been held every year since except for a three-year stretch from 2007-09 because of a dispute over dates between then-Classic officials and the LPGA. Since ShopRite became the title sponsor in 1992, the tournament has donated nearly $40 million to primarily New Jersey charities.

This year’s field includes several defending champions, most notably two-time winners Anna Nordqvist (2016-16) and Stacy Lewis (2012, 2014). The first and second rounds will be shown on the Golf Channel with the final round televised by CBS.

Hansen said CBS approached the LPGA and Classic about broadcasting the final round.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said. “The viewership alone for national TV versus cable — every household has CBS. Even people with rabbit ears (on their TVs) have CBS. You have the ability to be in every single household. We’re looking forward to that.”

Much of the attention this year will be focused on Boutier because of her win last year and how she’s played this year. She leads the LPGA in birdies with 151 in nine events and is No. 2 on the money list with $583,899 in earnings.

Boutier, 28, started fast in 2022 with five top-10 finishes in her first seven events, including a tie for four at the Chevron Championship, the LPGA’s first major of the year.

“So far, it’s been great,” she said, “but I also know the season is pretty long. Because I’ve played a few weeks of solid golf doesn’t mean that it will last a long time. I’m just trying to focus on one week at a time.”

Boutier's Classic win was one of the more dramatic victories in tournament history. She shot a career-low 8-under 63 in the final round to outduel Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park to win it. Ko is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and Park is No. 7. Boutier began the final round five shots out of the lead.

“I knew I could make some birdies, but I didn’t have too many expectations. It was a surreal experience. They (Ko and Park) are obviously great players. To have those players behind me is crazy.”

The Classic win was her second on the LPGA Tour and her first in the United States. Her previous victory came in 2019 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia.

“The first (victory) is special, for sure,” Boutier said. “The second one gave me reassurance. The first one happened so early in my career, my second year on tour. The fact that I was able to win in America proved that it wasn’t just a lucky week (with the first win). It was not a turning point, but it confirmed I do belong out here. I’ve also been able to ride on the momentum of it.”

Boutier said she will have some nerves when she tees it up as the Classic’s defending champion next month.

“I feel like there will be a little more — not pressure — but expectations by everyone, but also myself,” she said. “For me, (the key) will be to start over like it’s a new week and not think too much about what I did or what I didn’t do. Just start fresh.”

Notes: Tournament officials said Monday afternoon the 144-player field will include Jin Young Ko, the world's top-ranked player, as well as past major champions Lydia Ko and Inbee Park. ... Meaghan Francella, an LPGA Tour winner (2007 MasterCard Classic) and a teaching professional at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, will compete on a sponsor's exemption. ... The tournament purse will be $1.75 million. ... Other Classic champions from recent years who have committed to play include Mel Reid (2020), Annie Park (2018), In Kyung Kim (2017) and Brittany Lincicome (2011).

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.