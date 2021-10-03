Celine Boutier earns stunning ShopRite LPGA Classic victory

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The final round of the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic began as a showdown between the second- and third-ranked players in the world.
It ended with a victory by one of the LPGA’s up-and-coming players that was so surprising the winner admitted it left her stunned.
Celine Boutier, of France, shot a career-low 8-under 63 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club to win the Classic by one shot over Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko on Sunday.
Ko, ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Women Rankings, and Park, the No. 3 player in the world, both missed makeable birdie putts on the 18th hole that would have forced a playoff. Boutier finished with a 14-under 199 and earned $262,500 for the victory.
“It was such a surreal day,” she said. “Just the fact that neither Jin Young or Inbee birdied 18 really left me, I don't know, kind of stunned. I'm still a little bit surprised about it.”
Park and Ko, both of South Korea, began Sunday tied for the lead. Boutier was five shots back.
“I just honestly tried to focus on myself and shoot as low as I could,” Boutier said.
The final round was hectic from the start. With sunny skies and little wind, there were plenty of birdies made.
Boutier, Henderson (64), Maria Fassi (64) and Jaye Marie Green (66) all made runs up the leaderboard.
Boutier jump started her round when she sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the 421-yard, par-4 second hole, which is considered the toughest on the course. She went on to birdie five more holes on the front nine.
Many of the contenders faded from the leaderboard with shaky play on the back nine. The wind picked up, and scoring conditions weren’t as favorable as they had been on the front nine.
But Boutier stayed consistent. She had no bogeys and birdied the 16th and 18th holes.
Her birdie on the par-5 18th made her the clubhouse leader at 14-under. She chipped to within 7 feet of the pin and then sank a birdie putt that rolled left to right into the cup.
Boutier was sure she was headed for a playoff. She practiced on the putting green and watched on a television in the locker room as Ko and Park finished their rounds.
“It was very quiet, only like two or three players were in there,” Boutier said. “I felt like that was the perfect place for me to watch and not really worry about anything else. It was pretty nerve-wracking, to be honest.”
That was understandable.
After all, Park has 21 LPGA career victories.
Ko has won twice this year and was the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and the 2019 LPGA Player of the Year.
There seemed to be no way at least one of them wouldn’t birdie the 18th.
Park, who seemed to make every putt in the Classic’s first two rounds, stood over an 8-footer for birdie on the 18th. The crowd, which nearly filled the grandstand, gasped as it slid by the hole.
“Just came up a little bit short,” Park said. “Probably just a little misread on the putts.”
Ko was next.
She missed from 7 feet. After the ball stopped, she stared at the hole as if in disbelief.
“The putt was not easy,” Ko said. “I was thinking it's pretty fast, but it wouldn't … ”
Both Park and Ko finished with 2-under-69s.
“It was a crazy turn of events,” Boutier said.
The Classic win adds to what has already been a special year for Boutier. She was a member of the victorious European team at last month’s Solheim Cup and won the French Open on the Ladies European Tour in September.
The ShopRite win is Boutier’s second on the LPGA Tour, her first having come in 2019 at the ISPS Handa Vic Open in Australia.
With her two LPGA career victories, Boutier matches Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli for the most wins by a French golfer in LPGA Tour history.
“It's just always amazing and super proud to be representing my country every week,” Boutier said. “Hopefully, a lot more players from France are coming."
Boutier’s win Sunday also connects her with ShopRite history.
Palli won the 1992 Classic in a playoff over Laura Davies. Boutier knows Palli well. Palli lives in Phoenix and played in the ShopRite pro-am last week. Boutier saw her Wednesday and Thursday.
“It was kind of crazy,” Boutier said. “She did mention she had won the tournament in '92. She's awesome. I just really love her energy, and I'm sure she was watching, too.”
The moments after a tournament ends are a whirlwind for the winner.
Classic officials presented Boutier with the trophy on the 18th green. She then hustled into the Seaview hotel to meet the media.
But an hour after it was over, Boutier came back to one thought.
“Just unreal,” she said. “I still can't believe that they both missed.”
PHOTOS from Day 2 of the ShopRite LPGA Classic
Secondary LPGA photo for B5 for Sunday, Oct. 3
