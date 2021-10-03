Celine Boutier earns stunning ShopRite LPGA Classic victory

Boutier, Henderson (64), Maria Fassi (64) and Jaye Marie Green (66) all made runs up the leaderboard.

Boutier jump started her round when she sank a 25-foot birdie putt on the 421-yard, par-4 second hole, which is considered the toughest on the course. She went on to birdie five more holes on the front nine.

Many of the contenders faded from the leaderboard with shaky play on the back nine. The wind picked up, and scoring conditions weren’t as favorable as they had been on the front nine.

But Boutier stayed consistent. She had no bogeys and birdied the 16th and 18th holes.

Her birdie on the par-5 18th made her the clubhouse leader at 14-under. She chipped to within 7 feet of the pin and then sank a birdie putt that rolled left to right into the cup.

Boutier was sure she was headed for a playoff. She practiced on the putting green and watched on a television in the locker room as Ko and Park finished their rounds.

“It was very quiet, only like two or three players were in there,” Boutier said. “I felt like that was the perfect place for me to watch and not really worry about anything else. It was pretty nerve-wracking, to be honest.”

That was understandable.