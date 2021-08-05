2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic to welcome back fans, tickets on sale

Tournament officials announced Thursday that fans will be welcomed back to the 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic and tickets are on sale now.

This year's Classic will be held Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Tickets are available through ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com.

There were no fans at last year's classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One-day grounds passes for tournament play Friday to Sunday start at $15, and weekly passes for all three competition days are $30. Both include admission to the Seaview grounds, Pro Shop and general concessions. Other packages, including greenside skyboxes on the 17th and 18th holes, are available.

“We are excited to welcome back fans to the ShopRite LPGA Classic in 2021. They are the heartbeat of this great championship,” said Leela Narang, executive director of the ShopRite LPGA Classic, in a news release. “In addition, we are honored to extend complimentary admission to all military, health care workers and first responders who have kept our families and country safe throughout the global pandemic. We’re proud to represent South Jersey on a global scale and look forward to hosting the best players in the world at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.”