Leah DiRenzo

Leah DiRenzo makes a save for the WC Eagles field hockey club team in a national championship game. DiRenzo, a Hammonton resident, attends Camden Catholic High School and recently committed to continue her education and field hockey career at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia.

 Leah DiRenzo / Provided

Leah DiRenzo, a Hammonton resident and a Camden Catholic High School field hockey goalie, will continue the family tradition of playing collegiate sports in two years.

DiRenzo, a 16-year-old rising junior, has committed to St. Joseph University in Philadelphia, and will play for the Hawks field hockey team.

She'll receive a partial athletic scholarship that covers most expenses.

"I talked to coach Lynn Farquhar, and I loved her and her staff," DiRenzo said. "She was genuine, and committed to the success of the program. I talked to the girls on the team and they were great, and that helped with the process. I took the virtual tour and later went there in person. The campus was beautiful and I love the fact that it's close to home."

St. Joseph's went 17-4 in 2019 and won its third consecutive Atlantic 10 championship. The Hawks were ranked No. 12 in the final NCAA Division I poll.

"They're one of the top programs in the nation, and I really wanted to be part of the team, DiRenzo said."

DiRenzo will sign a national letter of intent in her senior year. She's considering majoring in sports marketing.

Her older sister, Dana, and older brother, J.D., were both standouts for St. Joseph High School in Hammonton. Dana was co-captain of the St. Francis College women's basketball team and last year was the school's co-valedictorian. She now plays professional basketball in Ireland. J.D will be a rising junior for the Sacred Heart University football team. He was an All-Northeast Conference offensive lineman last fall.

"It's amazing to have so many athletes in the family to inspire me," Leah said.

Anne (Lawrenson) DiRenzo, Leah's mother, was a three-sport athlete at Oakcrest and played tennis at St. Joseph University. Wayne DiRenzo, Leah's father, played baseball for Camden County College and Rowan University.

Camden Catholic, with Leah DiRenzo in goal, went 19-3 last fall and won the South Jersey Non-Public championship. The Fighting Irish finished No. 2 in The Press Elite 11's final ranking. DiRenzo made nine saves for Camden Catholic in its loss to Oak Knoll School, the eventual Tournament of Champions winner, for the state Non-Public title. The Fighting Irish had 12 shutouts.

Camden Catholic, of Cherry Hill, played teams such as Eastern Regional, Bishop Eustace (twice), Shawnee, Haddonfield and Kingsway Regional.

DiRenzo split time in goal as a freshman to help the team go 14-6-3.

Her club team, Spirit of USA, is also based in Cherry Hill. The team has played in Florida, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

"It's exciting to watch, but being a parent it's not for the faint of heart to watch her against all those great teams," Anne DiRenzo said. "But she always seems to come through, and we're very proud of her. We've driven her to a lot of places, a lot of miles in the car. It's a very big commitment at her level. There have been a lot of good games, and a lot more to come."

DiRenzo is working out on her own due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I work 1-on-1 with my (Spirit of USA) coach, Kenny Patrone," DiRenzo said. "In practice, people shoot a me from a long distance. I also do some running, and the agility work and stretching are very important.

"I hope we have a season this year."

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

