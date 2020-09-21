With their talented front-line starting pitching, the Phillies could be a dangerous postseason team.
Of course, the first thing Philadelphia must do is make the playoffs in this COVD-19 shortened 60-game season.
The Phillies (27-26) began Monday in possession of one two National League wild-card playoff berths. The top two teams in each division also make the postseason. Philadelphia was one game behind the second-place Miami Marlins (28-25) in the NL East. The four best-of-three NL first- round series begin Sept. 30.
“I think particularly in a short series if we can run out the front of our rotation, I think that’s a good club,” general manager Matt Klentak said Monday. “I wouldn’t think there are many teams that are going to want to face the Phillies in a first-round matchup. We have to get there, and that’s the focus of this week.”
The Phillies have had to overcome plenty of adversity this season. They didn’t play for seven days in July because of COVID-19 issues. That break caused them to play multiple doubleheaders this month.
They also have been hit hard by injuries with catcher J.T. Realmuto, first baseman Rhys Hoskins and starting pitchers Jake Arrieta and Spencer Howard missing substantial time.
“It’s been a very uneven season for a lot of reasons,” Klentak said. “I am really proud of this team. They have put themselves in a position this week to control their own destiny and make a push for October.”
But pride in pro sports only goes so far. For the Phillies not to make the expanded playoffs with a payroll of more than $200 million would be disappointing and could cause some in management their jobs.
Klentak on Monday brushed aside a question about his future.
“Right now, our focus is on the next seven games,” Klentak said. “If we take care of business in the next seven games, I think we can start looking forward to what will hopefully be an exciting October. After the season is over, we can kind of go back and go through the post-mortem.”
Philadelphia on Monday began a seven-game road trip to close out the season that takes it first to Washington to play the Nationals for four games and then to Tampa to face the Rays for three contests.
The Phillies were poised to get off to a good start on the road trip with Zack Wheeler (4-0, 2.62 ERA) slated to start Monday and Aaron Nola (5-3, 2.92 ERA) on Tuesday against the Nationals.
Wheeler and Nola are why the Phillies could also make a postseason run if they make the playoffs.
The most optimum setup for the Phillies would be to clinch a playoff berth before this weekend and rest Wheeler and Nola on Saturday and Sunday. That means they could pitch the first two games of the playoff series. If the Phillies have to pitch Wheeler and Nola this weekend to make the postseason, they would have to have another pitcher start Game 1.
For now, however, the Phillies will live in the moment.
“We just have to play well,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s the bottom line. You take it one day at a time. I know that’s a cliché. You worry about today’s game today. You don’t worry about saving for tomorrow. You do whatever you can to win one game that day.”
Extra innings: Bryce Harper was back in the lineup and batting second as the designated hitter Monday night after leaving Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with a strained back. … Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Realmuto could return to the lineup Tuesday. The catcher has been out since Sept. 12 with a sore left hip. The Phillies also put reliever Health Hembree on the 10-day injured list with an elbow injury
