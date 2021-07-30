Globetrotters returning to Wildwoods in August

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center, bringing high-flying dunks and a unique brand of entertainment.

The Globetrotters are in the midst of an all-new Spread Game Tour that will be held nightly in Wildwood from Aug. 11 to 14. Game time each night will be 7.

The tour introduces a new premium fan experience that include celebrity court passes, meet and greets, and in some markets, the #SQADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to be part of the show.

Tickets for all games are available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the Wildwoods Convention Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

The Globetrotters have been entertaining fans for over 95 years with a street-ball style that highlights impressive dribbling, exciting dunks and a family-friendly atmosphere.

— John Russo

