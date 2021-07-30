 Skip to main content
Globetrotters returning to Wildwoods in August
Globetrotters returning to Wildwoods in August

Harlem Globetrotters Clinic at Wildwoods Convention Center

The Harlem Globetrotters' Angelo Spider Sharpless watches Nola Kelly, 9, of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, while she dribbles with one hand during a demonstration in 2019 at the Wildwoods Convention Center.

 Press Archives

The Harlem Globetrotters will return to the Wildwoods Convention Center, bringing high-flying dunks and a unique brand of entertainment.

The Globetrotters are in the midst of an all-new Spread Game Tour that will be held nightly in Wildwood from Aug. 11 to 14. Game time each night will be 7.

The tour introduces a new premium fan experience that include celebrity court passes, meet and greets, and in some markets, the #SQADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to be part of the show.

Tickets for all games are available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the Wildwoods Convention Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.

The Globetrotters have been entertaining fans for over 95 years with a street-ball style that highlights impressive dribbling, exciting dunks and a family-friendly atmosphere. 

— John Russo

