DeSean Jackson wants Eagles fans prepared.
“For everybody sitting at home,” the Philadelphia wide receiver said, “get your popcorn ready and get ready for Sunday.”
When it comes to Jackson and the rest of the Eagles receivers, fans had better hope they’re not watching a repeat of last season.
The Eagles open the season at 1 p.m. Sunday in Washington.
It will be a season opener unlike any other in team history. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no preseason games were played and fans will not attend Sunday’s game at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
“I know what we’ve looked like in practice,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. “I feel extremely confident in the guys we have. A lot of new guys, a lot of younger guys that haven’t gotten a chance to get out there and get their feet wet. I’m also anxious to see what Washington’s defense is going to look like. There’s unknowns on both sides. That’s the beauty of Week 1.”
Philadelphia finished 9-7 and won the NFC East, making the playoffs for the third straight season last year. But the wide receiver position was one of the team’s weak points, and the Eagles are relying on many of the same receivers — Jackson, Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside — they counted on last year.
The Eagles do have some new talent at the position in rookies Jalen Reagor and John Hightower.
Reagor will be one of the most scrutinized players on the field Sunday. The first-round draft choice was not expected to play after injuring his shoulder during training camp, but the team listed him as a full participant in Friday’s practice. Wentz, earlier this summer, compared Reagor to standout receiver Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. Jackson called Reagor “an interesting cat” this week.
“Since Day 1, I saw his confidence level and when he came in, nothing was too big for him,” Jackson said of Reagor. “He came in, he earned his respect, he put in the work and he’s made plays. I see a lot of upside to him. One thing I can tell you about him is he’s got heart and he’s got confidence. A lot of that other stuff, we can figure that out later. You give me heart, you give me effort and dedication, we can work on everything else."
Reagor and Hightower are both fast. Speed was the biggest weakness at wide receiver last year. The Eagles had just five passing plays that gained 40 or more yards last season.
Fans spent the end of last season wondering what Wentz was capable of with big-play receivers.
“We do have the ability to be explosive,” Wentz said. “We have the guys to do it and the scheme to do it as well. I’m hoping and looking forward to the (the big play being) a big part of what we do and who we are this year.”
The other issue for Eagles wide receivers is health. Jackson played in just three games last season because of a core injury. Veteran receiver Alshon Jeffery will be out Sunday with a foot injury.
Despite the rookie additions, any discussion of Philadelphia receivers begins with Jackson. A bounce-back season from him would go a long way toward solving the receiver woes. Jackson might be 33, but as usual, he doesn’t lack confidence.
"My whole career, I’ve always been against the odds, so I look forward to this year,” he said. "But I ain’t going to speak too much, I’m just going to show it. I’m going to show it on Sunday. I know what I’m capable of doing. I’ve got a lot of juice left in me.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.