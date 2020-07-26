Stand-up paddleboarders Mike Kuharik, 58, of the Smithville section of Galloway Township, and Emma Engle, 15, of Toms River, were the overall winners of race No. 3 of the SUP AC Race Series on Saturday in the intracoastal waters of Atlantic City.
Kuharik won the elite men's division in 1 hour, 3 minutes, 25 seconds. Engle was second overall in the race and won the elite women's division in 1:04.31.
Pol Miranda, of Brigantine, was second for the men. Eddy Okinsky, of Pine Beach, took third. For the women, Erica West, of Rumson, placed second, and Erica Hartman, of Mays Landing, was third.
In the grand masters division (60 and over), Barry Bruckman, of Long Beach Island, was first, and Larry Goldstein, of New York City, second. Marsha Worthington, of Medford, won the grand masters women's division. Andrea Kahikina, of Philadelphia, and Josie Lata, of Pine Beach, won the megladon (tandem) division.
The SUP AC Race Series is a monthly competition with point-scoring that leads to season champions in various divisions. Kuharik and Engle also won the second race of the season June 27.
For information or to register for the Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 races, visit paddleguru.com or call 609-515-4969.
