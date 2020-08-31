Stand-up paddleboarder Mike Kuharik was the winner of the men’s elite SUP division Sunday in race-4 of the SUP AC Race Series in Atlantic City.
The win, in 1 hour, 3.35 seconds, was his third straight in this year’s series. Kuharik, 58, lives in the Smithville section of Galloway Township. The 6.2-mile race was in the intracoastal waters of Atlantic City and Ventnor Heights.
The overall winner, on a prone paddleboard, was Clint Johnson, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer stationed in Atlantic City, in 1:03.05.
Eddy Okinsky, of Pine Beach, Ocean County, was third overall and second in the men’s elite SUP division.
Emma Engle, 15, of Toms River was the winner of the women’s elite SUP division and finished fourth overall. Engle has won the women’s elite SUP division in all four races of the AC Race Series this year. Josie Lata, of Pine Beach, finished second in the division.
Stephanie Shideler, a professional stand-up paddleboarder from Long Island, New York, competed in the prone division. She finished second to Johnson in the prone division and won the women’s division.
Don Finn, of Long Beach Island, won the grand masters (60 and over) SUP division, and Larry Goldstein, of New York City, placed second.
The fifth and final race of the SUP AC Race Series is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Albany Avenue Bridge boat ramp in Atlantic City. Following the race, an awards ceremony and after-party will be held. Registration is available at paddleguru.com or by calling 609-515-4969.
