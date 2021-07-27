Fully vaccinated Brewers star Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID: Briefs

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.

Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday, adding that Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn't tested positive.

Yelich — who has been vaccinated against the virus — will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days, Stearns said.

The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to fill the open roster spots as they prepared to open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Cain hasn’t played since May 31 because of a strained right hamstring.

Bauer's leave extended through Aug. 6: Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by 10 days through Aug. 6 on Tuesday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.