Fully vaccinated Brewers star Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID: Briefs

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has tested positive for the coronavirus and is showing mild symptoms.
Yelich and utilityman Jace Peterson were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday, adding that Peterson was sidelined due to contact tracing and hasn't tested positive.
Yelich — who has been vaccinated against the virus — will miss at least 10 days from the date of his positive test and Peterson will miss at least seven days, Stearns said.
The Brewers activated outfielder Lorenzo Cain from the injured list and called up infielder Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Nashville to fill the open roster spots as they prepared to open a three-game series at Pittsburgh. Cain hasn’t played since May 31 because of a strained right hamstring.
Bauer's leave extended through Aug. 6: Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave was extended by 10 days through Aug. 6 on Tuesday by Major League Baseball and the players’ association while the sport’s investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
Bauer was placed on seven days’ paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015. MLB and the union have agreed to three extensions.
Police in Pasadena, California, and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.
Rodgers shows up at camp: Aaron Rodgers has made it to Green Bay on the eve of the Packers’ first training-camp workout.
Rodgers was seen arriving at Lambeau Field on Tuesday morning, the day after NFL Network and ESPN reported the reigning MVP was closing in on a deal that would keep him with the Packers this season. The Packers later tweeted a photo of Rodgers at Lambeau Field — wearing oversize sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt referencing “The Office.”
The Packers open training camp Wednesday. Under terms of the collective bargaining agreement, Rodgers would have been subject to a $50,000 fine for every day he held out during camp.
Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp.
Teen dies at first football practice: A 15-year-old high school football player died after collapsing at the first day of practice in middle Georgia.
Bibb County school district officials said Joshua Ivory, a student at Southwest High School in Macon, went into distress Monday, prompting coaches to call an ambulance.
Monday was the first day of practice for teams statewide. Rules call for a five-day period for players to get used to heat and physical exertion while practicing in shorts and helmets. Aug. 2 is the first day that players are allowed to practice in pads.
According to the National Weather Service, Macon reached a high of 97 degrees Fahrenheiton Monday before 4 p.m. The practice started at 6 p.m., according to The Telegraph of Macon.
— Associated Press
