From back bays, to the beaches to offshore, fishing has been superb

The local pros and other local worthies have been reporting or hinting at the probability of super fishing when conditions got right and seasons opened.

Sounds as though they were pretty prophetic because Monday’s reports describe some excellent catches of a wide variety from back bays to offshore and along the beaches in the surf and inlets.

Here are some of the superlatives from captains and tackle shop owners.

“Fantastic” from Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon party boat based at Avalon Sport Fishing Center.

“Drop and reel” from Mike O’Neill on the charter boat Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

Black sea bass “excellent” and black drumfish “really good” from Tom Daffin on the Cape May charter boat Fishin’ Fever.

Bob Cope in the Full Ahead charter boat also out of Cape May was distracted and did not have a colorful description because one of his customers was hooked up with the fourth black drum of the trip when the local scribe called midday Monday.

That kind of says it all right there, doesn’t it?