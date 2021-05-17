From back bays, to the beaches to offshore, fishing has been superb

The local pros and other local worthies have been reporting or hinting at the probability of super fishing when conditions got right and seasons opened.
Sounds as though they were pretty prophetic because Monday’s reports describe some excellent catches of a wide variety from back bays to offshore and along the beaches in the surf and inlets.
Here are some of the superlatives from captains and tackle shop owners.
“Fantastic” from Irv Hurd on the Miss Avalon party boat based at Avalon Sport Fishing Center.
“Drop and reel” from Mike O’Neill on the charter boat Stray Cat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
Black sea bass “excellent” and black drumfish “really good” from Tom Daffin on the Cape May charter boat Fishin’ Fever.
Bob Cope in the Full Ahead charter boat also out of Cape May was distracted and did not have a colorful description because one of his customers was hooked up with the fourth black drum of the trip when the local scribe called midday Monday.
That kind of says it all right there, doesn’t it?
John Nigro is the dockmaster for the Starfish party oat based in Sea Isle City. He said they were loaded with fishers from not only New Jersey but also Delaware and Pennsylvania on opening day.
He said the sea bass were “nice size,” between 13 and 15 inches. He also reported they caught some ling and out-of-season tautog that went back in the water.
His comment: “not one complaint”.
Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that the fish are “jumping out of the water”.
Andy Grossman’s description from Riptide Bait in Brigantine was “like the Fourth of July”.
Black sea bass and black drumfish were the main subject of the comments but striped bass, weakfish, bluefish and kingfish rounded out the roster.
And, yes, preseason reports of summer flounder were whispered about.
Summer flounder season opens Saturday which will add a big plus to an already swinging season.
Hurd and O’Neill were enthused mainly about the first weekend of black sea bass. Daffin and Cope both had black sea bass and black drum catches to tout.
Feliciano had a power-packed message with photos and videos on his One-Stop web page about lots of striped bass plus weakfish, some bluefish and an invasion of kingfish.
Grossman had similar news from Brigantine, or “the rock” as he calls it, but with the addition of at least one black drumfish, all from the front beach or from the north side of Absecon Inlet.
O’Neill was back at the dock early both weekend trips with limits: by 11 a.m. Saturday and 12:30 Sunday.
The black sea bass daily possession limit is 10 fish at 12 1/2 inches. And he said if a fish looks short enough to measure, don’t bother. Put it back alive because you will catch bigger ones. He said they had 10 fish that weighed more than 4 pounds.
He was fishing in the 12-mile range off the beach.
Hurd said they limited out Saturday and came back Sunday with 8 to 9 fish per fisher.
He said he was happy to see the fishers with “bending rods and smiling faces!”
He will be running trips Thursday, Saturday and Sunday of this week.
Grossman had a 37 3/4-inch striper that weighed 20 pounds, 2 ounces and was caught by Anthony Pittuccia and a 19-pound black drum caught by John Fox entered into his Riptide spring surf-fishing contest, which is down to the final few days.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Mike Shepherd:
609-350-0388
