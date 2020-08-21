Bill Kelly, aboard his Blood Money, captained by Anthony Pino, weighed a 91-pound white marlin Thursday on the fourth day of the 2020 MidAtlantic tournament.
Angler Zack Smith made the catch.
The catch moved them into first place in the white marlin category, pushing North Cape May resident Jay Allen’s 77-pounder, which was caught Tuesday, into second.
Paul Cabeda, of Hughesville, Maryland, is in third after weighing a 70-pounder aboard his Lucky Fin for angler Gary Radford.
According to a release from the tournament, 124 boats of the 183 field sailed out Thursday. The two venues used are the Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May, and the Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Joe Kelly, of Holland, Pennsylvania, aboard his Salty Tiger, with Captain Ed Mosserok at the wheel, weighed a 489-pounder for angler Justin Brown to take first in the blue marlin category. Second and third place are wide open.
There is a 400-pound minimum for blue marlin.
In the tuna category, John Conrad, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, aboard his 3J’s, weighed a 129-pound yellowfin for angler Mike Tenuto to move into third place. Mike Yocco of Jupiter, Florida, remains in the lead with the 189-pound big eye weighed on Tuesday.
Bob Hugin of Summit, New Jersey, aboard his The Right Place, is in second place with the 168-pound big eye weighed on Wednesday.
In the dolphin category, Judith Duffie, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, aboard her Billfisher, weighed a 46-pound mahi-mahi to move into first place. Steve Summers of Potomac, Maryland, is in second with the 33-pounder he caught on Tuesday.
Edward Amos, of Frederick, Maryland, weighed a 32-pounder Thursday aboard his Drillin’ & Billin’ and moved into a two-way tie for third with New Castle, Delaware resident Michael Peete, which he caught aboard his No Quarter.
In the wahoo category, Deane Lambros, of Point Pleasant, caught a 42-pounder aboard his Canyon Runner. Second and third place remain vacant.
The tournament concludes Friday. There was already a record-setting cash prize, which has been increased to $4,074,430, according to tournament officials.
