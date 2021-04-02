Former Olympian, Southern Regional 3-time state champ Frank Molinaro wrestles his last match

The most decorated local wrestler in history retired from the sport Friday afternoon.
After losing his quarterfinal match at 65 kilograms at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, Southern Regional High School graduate Frank Molinaro took off his wrestling shoes and left them in the center of the mat, signifying that he had wrestled his last match. The crowd at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, gave Molinaro a standing ovation as he kissed the mat and walked off one last time.
“That was a really special moment for me,” Molinaro said when reached by phone from Texas on Friday evening. “My oldest son (Kason) was in the stands, my dad (also named Frank) and father-in-law (Kerry Bolen), too. For me, it was really special. I put a lot of years and a lot of training into this.”
Molinaro’s wife, Kera, former Southern coach Jerry Tabbachino, former Southern standout wrestler Matt Wilhelm and Lee Goozdich (Molinaro’s chiropractor) also made the trip to support him in the stands.
The ability to retire on his own terms almost didn’t happen for the former three-time Press Wrestler of the Year.
Molinaro won the 2016 Olympic Team Trials despite being seeded ninth. He went on to finish fifth in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The 2020 trials were to be held at Penn State, where Molinaro had a legendary collegiate career. He was a four-time NCAA All-American and capped his career by winning the 149-pound NCAA title in 2012.
Being able to compete in his second Olympic Trials at his alma mater seemed like the perfect ending to a storied career.
“It was crazy the way that it was working out,” Molinaro said. “It just seemed perfect for me.”
But the trials and the Olympics were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Molinaro accepted that his career had ended without being able to compete one last time.
“Once they had announced that the Olympics were over, I retired,” Molinaro said. “Right away, I found a really good job (as an assistant coach at Arizona State University). It was a no-brainer. But for me to have to basically retire in my garage like that just didn’t sit well with me.”
Arizona State won the Pac-12 championship on Feb. 28. The Sun Devils went on to finish fourth in the NCAA tournament in St. Louis. Molinaro already had qualified for the trials in 2019, so after ASU won the Pac-12 title he decided to compete one last time. He had to drop 28 pounds in one month to get down to weight but said it was probably the best weight cut of his career.
He opened the team trials with a 10-1 decision against Evan Henderson before falling to two-time NCAA champ Yianni Diakomihalis to end his career.
“It was emotional for me but more satisfying than anything,” Molinaro said. “I achieved all my goals, and I have a great future with all my guys at ASU, not to mention an insane amount of support. I was glad I was able to get there and get a win and wrestle one more time.”
Molinaro was a three-time state champion and three-time Press Wrestler of the Year at Southern Regional, where he finished with a 148-6 career record. He won his first New Jersey state title in 2005 at 125 pounds, a 2-1 decision in overtime against Winslow Township’s Jordan Burroughs at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Burroughs went on to become an Olympic gold medalist and is one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history.
Molinaro lists his first state title win, the one over Burroughs, the NCAA title he won while battling injuries and his win at the Olympic Team Trials in 2016 as some of his favorite memories in the sport.
“Most kids say they want to be an Olympic champion,” Molinaro said. “My goal was to be a state champion. Winning that first state title in double overtime against Jordan Burroughs, that will probably go down as one of my great moments.”
John Stout, who retired after 18 years as the head coach at Southern following the 2019 season, said he knew Molinaro was special the moment he met him.
“He is just a warrior,” Stout said. “I’m just so proud of him; everybody is. He is somebody you have to look up to and have to respect. He’s just a special kind of guy.”
Stout said he was just happy Molinaro retired on his own terms.
“I really, really loved that he was able to do that,” Stout said. “That kid just emptied his tank every time he stepped on the mat, and you’ve got to love him for that.”
Molinaro and Kera have three sons: Kason (6), Frank (4) and Weston (3). Molinaro,32, started wrestling when he was 4. He joked that when he looked at his Trials bracket that he has been wrestling longer than anyone else in the bracket had been alive.
“It was awesome,” Molinaro said of his final competition. “I feel really happy that I did this in hindsight. I wouldn’t change anything. For me, wrestling is my life. This has been my craft since I was 4 or 5 years old, and now I get to see my kids do it.
“And it isn’t just the accolades and everything. Wrestling has taught me resilience and built my character and everything. I’m just so grateful for that stuff.”
