Former Olympian, Southern Regional 3-time state champ Frank Molinaro wrestles his last match

Being able to compete in his second Olympic Trials at his alma mater seemed like the perfect ending to a storied career.

“It was crazy the way that it was working out,” Molinaro said. “It just seemed perfect for me.”

But the trials and the Olympics were postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Molinaro accepted that his career had ended without being able to compete one last time.

“Once they had announced that the Olympics were over, I retired,” Molinaro said. “Right away, I found a really good job (as an assistant coach at Arizona State University). It was a no-brainer. But for me to have to basically retire in my garage like that just didn’t sit well with me.”

Arizona State won the Pac-12 championship on Feb. 28. The Sun Devils went on to finish fourth in the NCAA tournament in St. Louis. Molinaro already had qualified for the trials in 2019, so after ASU won the Pac-12 title he decided to compete one last time. He had to drop 28 pounds in one month to get down to weight but said it was probably the best weight cut of his career.

He opened the team trials with a 10-1 decision against Evan Henderson before falling to two-time NCAA champ Yianni Diakomihalis to end his career.