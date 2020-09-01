The Jersey Flight, which competes in the National Arena League, re-signed veteran quarterback Warren Smith Jr. for the 2021 season, the team announced Monday.

NAL teams sign athletes on a year-to-year basis.

In January, the Flight signed him for the 2020 season, but the NAL canceled its season July 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Next season will be Smith's eighth as an arena league quarterback.

“I’m excited about it,” said Warren, a 2008 Lacey Township High School graduate and Forked River resident.

“I was looking forward to coming back this year from my foot injury (which Smith suffered last year with the Atlantic City Blackjacks of the since-defunct Arena Football League). “Unfortunately, with what’s going in the world, we weren’t able to play. But I am looking at the benefits of it.”

Those benefits include having more than a year to recover. He injured his foot in July 2019 and would’ve had to suit up for the Flight in April had there been a season.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out there,” Smith said. “You really realize how much you miss it when you don’t play for a full year.”

The Flight play their home games at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. The NAL, which was created in 2017, consists of nine teams.

“Staying local really helps out,” said Warren, who teaches health and physical education at Lacey. He also coaches football and basketball at the school.

“It gives me the freedom to continue doing my job, family and friends coming to watch you play. ... I want to continue playing for as long as I can. If I can play in my backyard, why not?”

During the 2017 NAL season, Smith threw for 1,953 yards with 56 touchdowns with the since-defunct Lehigh Valley Steelhawks.

The 30-year-old also rushed for 100 yards and five TDs, earning the NAL MVP award after the league’s first season.

In 2014, Smith also won the league MVP award with the Trenton Freedom of the Professional Indoor Football League, which folded after four seasons. Smith had 46 passing and 13 rushing touchdowns.

“Having a guy like Warren in our locker room, competing to lead this team, assisting with the growth and development of our scheme and philosophy to the entire offense, his leadership ability on and off the field, along with his ability to take over games excites our staff,” Flight coach Terrence Foster said in a statement on the team’s website.

The Arena Football League suspended operations in October and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in November, ending its 30-plus year run.

Along with the Blackjacks, Smith played with Spokane Shock in 2015, the Tampa Bay Storm in 2016 and the Washington Valor in 2017 and 2018, capping the latter season with an ArenaBowl championship.

During Atlantic City’s first and only season in 2019, the team averaged 5,430 fans for their six home games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, including 6,685 for the final two contests.

“Any time any league goes, it’s unfortunate. When we found out about the AFL, it was hard to swallow,” Smith said. “The Blackjacks were gearing up for another season and hopefully (to) get more fans. We already had a great fan base to begin with, and it was in a great location.”

With the Blackjacks, Smith threw for 994 yards and 19 TDs in four games. He had five rushing scores.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder finished his AFL career with 3,527 yards, 66 passing touchdowns and a 102.38 quarterback rating. He had 232 rushing yards with 12 TDs.

“Just having the experience playing in the AFL, you just want to bring everything you learned and bring it to (the Flight) and help the rookies come along faster,” Smith said.

Playing quarterback in the arena league is different. The field is shorter, the passing windows are smaller, and the pace is faster.

“If I can just help some players on our team develop faster, it will only benefit us,” said Smith, who added some AFL players are joining the NAL. The Albany Empire, a franchise that competed in the AFL, recently joined the NAL.

“All we can do now is move forward and be grateful we still have a chance to get on the field,” said Smith, who helped Lacey win the South Jersey Group III championship in 2006.

“I’m just excited to get out there and start playing again in the springtime and have something to look forward to and start working out and get myself ready to go.”