Philadelphia Phillies assistant coach Bob Meacham looks on from the dugout while wearing a face mask and a "Black Lives Matters" T-shirt prior to a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Citizens Bank Park is viewed prior to a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura wears a "Black Lives Matter" T-shirt prior to a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Dusty seats are viewed prior to a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, July 24, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
PHILADELPHIA – Andrew McCutchen spoke with his wife, Maria, after George Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota in May.
McCutchen wondered if he should kneel during the national anthem to protest systematic racism and demand social justice.
Maria asked, “Don’t you think you can do more?”
That question evolved into the Phillies outfielder and his wife taking a prominent role in designing the pregame unity ceremony held before Major League Baseball's opening day games Thursday and Friday.
“I didn’t quite understand what the 'more' was at the time,” McCutchen said of Maria’s question. “But it opened the door to having a conversation of what that more could be and really sitting down, talk and meditating on what that more was. Fast forward, and it became what it is now: Everyone linking together, unified and standing for each other.”
McCutchen wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt as he spoke with media on a video call before the Phillies hosted the Miami Marlins in Friday’s season opener at Citizens Bank Park.
“Overall, I feel like it’s a really good moment,” McCutchen said of the pre-game ceremony, “that I definitely cherish myself.”
Before Friday’s game, Marlins and Phillies players and coaches stood along the baselines and held a a long black ribbon. That took the place of linking arms, which players couldn’t do because they must maintain social distance because of the new coronavirus.
The recorded voice of actor Morgan Freeman then read a statement written by McCutchen and Maria.
The statement ended with Freeman saying, “Today, and every day, we come together as brothers. As equals, all with the same goal -- to level the playing field. To change the injustices. Equality is not just a word. It's our right. Today, we stand as men from 25 nations on six continents. Today, we are one."
The national anthem followed. No players or coaches knelt, thought a few, including San Francisco Giants manager and former Phillies manager Gabe Kapler, did before Thursday’s games.
McCutchen knows many fans think its wrong for players to kneel during the anthem. He said people on both sides of the anthem issue need to speak with each other.
“We have to open the door and have an open dialogue with each other to understand why a person might feel that way,” McCutchen said. “Let’s talk deeper about this. Let’s have a conversation about this. I’m not saying I want you to kneel. What I am saying is I want you to realize what’s happening within our nation.”
McCutchen said he has had tough conversations about race with his Phillies teammates this summer.
“We’ve had conversations about why people kneel and why someone feels like they won’t,” he said. “We’ve had conversations about Black Lives Matter. There’s been open dialogue. It all began because we were open with each other. But it first took us pulling a chair up next to each other and saying, ‘Look, this is going to be uncomfortable. But we have to have this conversation.’ ”
Phillies manager Joe Girardi has consistently said he will support any demonstrations his players make.
“Andrew is all about action,” Giradi said. “He wants his change. I think that’s what we all want. I think we will see change, and one of the reasons is Andrew McCutchen.”
McCutchen is a leader off and on the field. He batted leadoff and played left field Friday. This opening day was emotional for him also for baseball reasons.
It was his first regular-season contest in 417 days. He tore his anterior cruciate ligament last June and missed the rest of the season. The Phillies weren’t the same without him. Philadelphia was six games over .500 and in first place in the National League East when he went down. They finished with a .500 record and in fourth place.
“There’s a lot of jitters, anxiousness,” McCutchen said. “You really feel like you’re going back to school for the first day. I’m looking forward to tonight and stepping back on that field and knowing I get the opportunity play the game of baseball through a pandemic and through an injury.”
