With Jason Peters literally looking over his shoulder, Jordan Mailata's return to left tackle was impressive

Jordan Mailata played a strong game Monday night in his return to the left tackle position, with Jason Peters moving to right guard.

Mailata was asked if it seemed odd, playing Peters' position with the nine-time Pro Bowler in the huddle with him.

"It was weird, but it wasn't weird enough for me to feel uncomfortable," he said. "He was actually still giving me pointers during the game. I think he did a great job at right guard, for his first game" after 211 games at tackle. "I'm not going to be one to tell him how he played, but I thought he did awesome."

The Eagles might field their 11th starting O-line combination in 12 games at Green Bay. Rookie Jack Driscoll, sidelined lately by an ankle injury, seemed to be getting some first-team practice reps at right tackle, where Matt Pryor allowed two sacks against Seattle.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz was activated off injured reserve and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Ertz, 30, has been practicing for the last few weeks, but this is the first time he's been on the injury report because the Eagles are not required to provide participation details on players still on injured reserve.