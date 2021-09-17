 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wells Fargo Center parking lots to go cashless during Eagles, Temple games
0 comments

Wells Fargo Center parking lots to go cashless during Eagles, Temple games

{{featured_button_text}}

Starting this weekend, the Wells Fargo Center parking lots are going cashless this season.

When the Temple University football team and the Philadelphia Eagles play their home openers Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Lincoln Financial Field, the lots adjacent to the arena will not accept cash.

Those parking lots will accept all major credit cards and digital payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash is still being accepted at the other surrounding lots and at the Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field lots.

Temple (1-1), which played its first two games on the road, will host Boston College at noon Saturday. The Eagles, who opened the season last week with a 32-6 win in Atlanta against the Falcons, will host the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Payment methods were not yet announced for Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers games for their upcoming seasons.

— John Russo

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News