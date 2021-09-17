Wells Fargo Center parking lots to go cashless during Eagles, Temple games

Starting this weekend, the Wells Fargo Center parking lots are going cashless this season.

When the Temple University football team and the Philadelphia Eagles play their home openers Saturday and Sunday, respectively, at Lincoln Financial Field, the lots adjacent to the arena will not accept cash.

Those parking lots will accept all major credit cards and digital payment methods, including Apple Pay and Google Pay. Cash is still being accepted at the other surrounding lots and at the Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field lots.

Temple (1-1), which played its first two games on the road, will host Boston College at noon Saturday. The Eagles, who opened the season last week with a 32-6 win in Atlanta against the Falcons, will host the San Francisco 49ers at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Payment methods were not yet announced for Philadelphia 76ers and Flyers games for their upcoming seasons.

— John Russo

