 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: High school playoff football forecast, from Millville High School
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: High school playoff football forecast, from Millville High School

{{featured_button_text}}
Joe and McGarry Millville High School Football
Joe Martucci

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are five local schools that are still alive in the New Jersey High School football playoffs. Two of those teams are playing in Millville Friday night, where Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry report from ahead of the Millville - Ocean City game. They have the full weather forecast for all of this weekend's games.

Oakcrest boys soccer and defending CAL champions would like to welcome you to this week’s high school football forecast! Oakcrest soccer would like to thank all the parents and families of the players for their support this season!

Please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs by going to https://www.gehrhsd.net.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Big NBA questions from Wednesday

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News