WATCH NOW: High school playoff football forecast, from Millville High School

There are five local schools that are still alive in the New Jersey High School football playoffs. Two of those teams are playing in Millville Friday night, where Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Sports Reporter Mike McGarry report from ahead of the Millville - Ocean City game. They have the full weather forecast for all of this weekend's games.
Oakcrest boys soccer and defending CAL champions would like to welcome you to this week’s high school football forecast! Oakcrest soccer would like to thank all the parents and families of the players for their support this season!
Please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. Attention 8th graders if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs by going to https://www.gehrhsd.net.
