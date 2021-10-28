WATCH NOW: High school football forecast for Oct. 29-30, from EHT High School

Yucky. That's the weather in a word for Friday night football. Damaging winds will be a serious concern not just for football, but all of South Jersey. Saturday will be calmer, but a raw day. Sports Reporter Mike McGarry and Meteorologist Joe Martucci have the forecast from Egg Harbor Township High School.
Support Local Journalism
SPONSOR: Oakcrest boys soccer and defending CAL champions would like to welcome you to this week’s high school football forecast! This week we would like to recognize Goalie Joey Snodgrass who helped us in our victory against Ocean City Friday.
Please visit us on Twitter at @OHS_Boys_Soccer and on Facebook at Oakcrest Falcons BOYS Soccer. 8th graders, if you want to be a future falcon and part of our winning tradition join our magnet programs by going to https://www.gehrhsd.net.
Plus, if you’re going to the Buffalo Wild Wings in Mays Landing, mentioned Oakcrest Boys Soccer. We’ll get 10% from their “Hometeam Advantage” program!
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Local Weather
Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 6 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.