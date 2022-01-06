Turning Southern grad Mike Gesicki into a receiver could cost Dolphins in offseason

But the bottom line is that Gesicki could be hitting the market as an unrestricted free agent in the coming weeks.

The Patriots set the market high for that position last offseason with the signing of Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who are each earning $12.5 million a season. Baltimore’s Mark Andrew ($14 million) and Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedart ($14.25 million) jumped over them with the new deals they received this season.

The Dolphins have $74 million in cap space, which is the most in the NFL, but that money could go quickly to address the team’s other need, especially if a trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson is still in play.

But Gesicki hasn’t worried about his next deal, although he should now that he now that he’s one game away from reaching free agency healthy.

“If you go out there and you make plays and you do what’s asked of you, then you get what you deserve. I think that you are entitled to what you deserve in this league,” Gesicki said when asked about the blossoming wages for tight ends. “That’s what those guys have gotten, and I’m happy for them. And their success, and their bank accounts.”

If things go as expected, Gesicki will soon be laughing with joy about what’s in his bank account.

