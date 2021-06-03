Travis Kelce on Southern grad Mike Gesicki: 'He's fun to watch'

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce may have raised some eyebrows when he revealed his list of top five tight ends in the NFL — one that included Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins.
During a recent interview with Kayla Nicole of Bleacher Report, Kelce was asked who he thought are the top five tight ends in the league. That included the 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate.
While not mentioning himself, he included George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers), Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders), Zach Ertz (Philadelphia Eagles), Mark Andrews (Baltimore Ravens) and Gesicki, who caught 53 passes for 703 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns last season.
“I’ll go with George Kittle, Darren Waller, Zach Ertz, when he’s out there and he’s getting the opportunity, Mark Andrews, what he’s been doing over there in Baltimore has been pretty impressive, and I’ll go Gesicki,” said Kelce. “Mike Gesicki from the Dolphins. He’s fun to watch.”
Gesicki’s NFL career got off to a slow start as a rookie in 2018, catching just 22 passes for 202 yards with no touchdowns while playing in all 16 games.
But in the past two seasons, the former Penn State standout has evolved into a dangerous playmaker, catching 104 passes for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns.
His breakthrough 2020 season could land him a new multi-year deal worth around $10 million a season before the 2021 campaign starts.
But the Dolphins don’t seem to be in any rush to sign him to a new contract as he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal, and is slated to earn $1.38 million this year — $800,000 less than his backup Durham Smythe, who has benefited from playing-time escalators as a fourth-round pick that Gesicki isn’t eligible for because he was taken in the second round.
“I’m just continuing to learn, trying to maybe expand my role,” Gesicki said last week. “Right now, I’m just coming in here each and every day just hammering down the playbook, trying to learn this stuff and be able to be as versatile as possible for my position.”
Gesicki spent most of this offseason rehabbing the shoulder injury he suffered late last season.
