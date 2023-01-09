Tickets for Eagles' first playoff game go on sale Tuesday morning

Tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles' first playoff game will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Tickets can only be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. The Eagles said there will be a limit of four tickets per household and that they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Eagles' announcement Monday did not include ticket prices.
A strong demand is expected, so the team advised fans to go to the Ticketmaster website as soon as tickets go on sale.
The Eagles will host their divisional round game Jan. 21 or 22 at Lincoln Financial Field against one of the NFC teams that wins a wild-card game Saturday or Sunday. The NFL will determine the details, including the date and time, in the coming days.
