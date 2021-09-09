These 5 players are Eagles' most intriguing heading into Week 1 against Falcons

The Philadelphia Eagles know expectations for them aren't very high.

They're coming off a 4-11-1 season in which the head coach was fired and the franchise quarterback was traded in Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz, respectively.

But the Eagles did keep several veterans who have played at Pro Bowl levels in the past, while mixing in promising, but so far unproven, young players.

That's why running back Miles Sanders wasn't getting buying those low expectations.

"Half the time, those people don't know what they're talking about," he said. "We're just focusing on the people we have in this building, focusing on the stuff we've been working on every day and trying to get better every day."

Still, if everything meshes, the Eagles believe they can win the NFC East and make the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons.

Here, then, are the five most intriguing players who can help make that happen:

1. Jalen Hurts, quarterback

Is Hurts the next Lamar Jackson, a quarterback who can complete at least 60% of his passes while rushing for at least 1,000 yards? Jackson did this in his second season with the Ravens, his first as a full-time starter.