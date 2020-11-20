 Skip to main content
The Eagles expect to get left guard Isaac Seumalo back for Sunday's game vs. the Browns
The Eagles expect to get left guard Isaac Seumalo back for Sunday's game vs. the Browns

Rams Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles offensive guard Isaac Seumalo (73) inhales oxygen during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 Laurence Kesterson

Carson Wentz should be on steadier ground Sunday.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said Isaac Seumalo is on track to return for the Eagles’ game against the Cleveland Browns, a week after backup left guard Sua Opeta struggled against the Giants and stepped on Wentz’s foot. Seumalo missed the last six games because of a knee injury suffered during Week 2, joining Lane Johnson, Jason Peters, Brandon Brooks and Andre Dillard in missing time because of injuries this season.

“Isaac’s had a really good week of practice,” Pederson said Friday morning. “I fully anticipate him being active and being available for this game. Obviously, today is a big day for him and us, but I would anticipate him being cleared and ready for this football game.”

With Seumalo’s return, the team should have four of its expected starters back in the lineup against a Cleveland defensive front that is now without Myles Garett, who was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list Friday morning. The only spot filled with a reserve player could be right guard. Nate Herbig, who has started games at both left and right guard this season, is dealing with a hand injury. He was active for Sunday’s game against the Giants but didn’t play any offensive snaps.

Pederson wouldn’t commit to naming anyone a starter on the right side, but said Herbig, Opeta, Matt Pryor, and Jack Driscoll were possibilities.

“There’s options there, but we haven’t made the final decision yet on who that backup guard will be,” Pederson said.

