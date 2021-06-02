The Eagles defense hopes to become a 'turnover machine' under Jonathan Gannon

They were 3-1 in games in which they won the turnover battle last year and 1-10-1 in ones they didn't. So, you can see why increasing their takeaway total is so high on Gannon's priority list.

"I'm excited for everything we're going to be doing," linebacker Alex Singleton said. "The principles of our defense are playing fast, being around the ball, getting to the ball, causing turnovers."

Gannon and his defensive coaches have stressed the importance of takeaways during every player meeting and workout this spring, teaching takeaway fundamentals, including techniques for stripping the ball.

"A lot of teams talk about it," Singleton said. "Everybody knows that if you win the turnover battle you're going to have a good chance of winning (the game).

"But this staff, every day we've talked about a turnover fundamental. It's something we've harped on. It's something we've practiced. It's something we're going to do a ton of on a weekly basis.

"By the time (training) camp rolls around and you (media) guys are out there watching us, you're going to be like, do they only work on turnovers and tackling? It's something we're going to pride ourselves on. Getting to the ball, making tackles, making team-defensive tackles and getting the ball out."