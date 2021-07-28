The Eagles could have a potent 1-2 punch at running back with Miles Sanders and explosive rookie Kenny Gainwell

"It was a tough, tough decision (deciding not to play)," he said. "I love football. I loved my (Memphis) teammates. But I had to do what I felt was best for myself and my family."

The decision almost certainly cost Gainwell some money in the draft. With a few notable exceptions, most opt-outs saw their draft stock drop a round or two because NFL teams hadn't seen them play in two years. Sixty-six players, including Gainwell, opted out last year. Only seven of those 66 were taken in the first two rounds of the draft.

Many draft analysts had Gainwell rated as a Day 2 (second- or third-round) pick. But eight other running backs ended up going before him. All those eight played in 2020.

"I was a little surprised" that he didn't go until the fifth round, Gainwell said. "But that doesn't really matter. I'm happy I'm with the Eagles. I'm ready to ball for them. I know I have the talent to play at this level. I'm just blessed to be here."

Some skeptical Eagles fans may look at Gainwell's smallish size and wonder whether he is the second coming of Donnell Pumphrey, who was one of the team's many bad decisions in the 2017 draft.