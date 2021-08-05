The Curse of Nick Foles is going to continue to haunt the Philadelphia Eagles: Must Win

The Curse of Nick Foles struck again this week.
The Indianapolis Colts announced that former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be sidelined for five to 12 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a bone in his left foot.
The injury probably means Wentz won’t play enough for the Eagles to get a first-round draft pick from the Colts as part of the trade the two teams made back in February.
The Wentz injury and its impact on the Eagles is the latest mishap to happen to Philadelphia since the Eagles made a fateful decision in 2019 to keep Wentz as quarterback and allow Foles to sign as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
All Foles had done was quarterback the Eagles to the biggest wins in franchise history.
The Eagles have won four playoff game since 2010, Foles was the starting quarterback in each of those victories.
He completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns as the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 in the 2018 NFC title game.
Foles completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three TDs as Philadelphia upset the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.
Since 1949, Tommy Thompson, Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and Foles are the only Eagles quarterbacks to lead Philadelphia to road playoff wins.
Yet, the Eagles let Foles walk in favor of Wentz, who has never won a playoff game and has a 17-21-1 regular season record as a starter the last three seasons.
Proponents of the decision will loudly proclaim that Foles did nothing in 2019 and 2020.
He suffered a shoulder injury in his first game with Jacksonville in 2019 and is now a backup quarterback with the Chicago Bears. Foles is 2-9 as a starter since leaving Philadelphia.
Yet by turning away from Foles, the Eagles thumbed their nose at the football gods, who are now exacting revenge with the Curse of Nick Foles.
Sports curses are mysterious and often start inadvertently.
Lore has it that Harry Frazee was just trying to finance a Broadway play when he created the Curse of the Bambino by selling Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees in 1920.
The Chicago Cubs weren’t being unreasonable back in 1945 when they asked William Sianis and his pet goat Murphy to leave Wrigley Field.
But Sianis took exception and supposedly declared, “Them Cubs, they ain’t gonna win no more,” and the Curse of the Billy Goat was born.
With the Wentz injury, the Curse of Nick Foles seems especially strong this year.
New Eagles coach Nick Siriani had to stop practice last week and give the team a pep talk because things were going so poorly. First-round draft pick, wide receiver Devonta Smith, is already banged up with a knee injury.
The Eagles appear headed for a 6-11 season.
There is even some talk that Foles himself might be traded from the Bears to the Colts and step in for Wentz again. Such a move would also reunite Foles with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during the Super bowl run.
That would give Eagles fans a look at what might have been if Philadelphia had chosen Foltz over Wentz.
Clearly, something needs to be done to appease the football gods.
Perhaps superstitious Eagles fans can exorcise the curse by burning the photograph of Chuck Bednarik lording over a prone Frank Gifford at the base of the Philly Special statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field.
If nothing is done, the Curse of Nick Foles could wreak havoc for decades.
The Curse of the Bambino lasted 86 years. The Curse of the Bill Goat haunted the Cubs for 71 years.
So, while 2021 looks bleak, Eagles fans should get ready for an exciting 2099 when the 80-year-old Curse of Nick Foles is broken with a victory in Super Bowl CXXXIV.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.