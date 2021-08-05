The Curse of Nick Foles is going to continue to haunt the Philadelphia Eagles: Must Win

New Eagles coach Nick Siriani had to stop practice last week and give the team a pep talk because things were going so poorly. First-round draft pick, wide receiver Devonta Smith, is already banged up with a knee injury.

The Eagles appear headed for a 6-11 season.

There is even some talk that Foles himself might be traded from the Bears to the Colts and step in for Wentz again. Such a move would also reunite Foles with Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during the Super bowl run.

That would give Eagles fans a look at what might have been if Philadelphia had chosen Foltz over Wentz.

Clearly, something needs to be done to appease the football gods.

Perhaps superstitious Eagles fans can exorcise the curse by burning the photograph of Chuck Bednarik lording over a prone Frank Gifford at the base of the Philly Special statue outside of Lincoln Financial Field.

If nothing is done, the Curse of Nick Foles could wreak havoc for decades.

The Curse of the Bambino lasted 86 years. The Curse of the Bill Goat haunted the Cubs for 71 years.