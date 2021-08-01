Southern grad Mike Gesicki placed on Dolphins' COVID list

Three Miami Dolphins tight ends, including starter Mike Gesicki, landed on the team’s reserve/COVID list Sunday after co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach George Godsey reportedly tested positive.
Godsey, who has been vaccinated, is being sent home, according to ESPN, with the Dolphins four practices into training camp and off on Sunday.
Gesicki, Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter were the tight ends placed on the reserve/COVID list. It does not necessarily mean they tested positive, but could have been close contacts to Godsey.
Gesicki is a 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate and former Press Athlete of the Year.
Gesicki’s 703 receiving yards in 2020 were second-most by a tight end in Dolphins history and ranked fourth among NFL tight ends that season. He had 53 receptions and six receiving touchdowns, all career highs for the fourth-year pro out of Penn State.
Godsey joined the Dolphins in 2019 as tight ends coach. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator, with running backs coach Eric Studesville, this offseason.
Godsey and Studesville had alternated calling plays in training-camp practices. Those duties will now belong primarily to Studesville.
“During practice, we’re really just reading off a script. It’s pretty straightforward,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said on Saturday, adding the offensive play call may just come down to which coach is closest to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
“If Eric’s there, then Eric will give him the call. If George is there, George will give him the call. We’ve had some instances where some of our other coaches have given the call, as well.”
Shaheen played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns after being acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears in July 2020.
Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18. He has played in 46 career games with five starts in the past four seasons with Cincinnati, collecting seven career receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.
The Dolphins proceed with four tight ends as they return to practice on Monday — Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Chris Myarick and Carson Meier.
Vaccinated players or staff who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. For non-vaccinated persons who test positive, the 2020 protocols remain in place, requiring a 10-day isolation.
During Miami’s first week of training camp, only rookie offensive tackle Larnel Coleman had a stint on the COVID list, but he returned to practicing with the team on Friday.
