Southern grad Mike Gesicki placed on Dolphins' COVID list

“If Eric’s there, then Eric will give him the call. If George is there, George will give him the call. We’ve had some instances where some of our other coaches have given the call, as well.”

Shaheen played in all 16 games with five starts for Miami in 2020, totaling 12 receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns after being acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears in July 2020.

Carter joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 18. He has played in 46 career games with five starts in the past four seasons with Cincinnati, collecting seven career receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins proceed with four tight ends as they return to practice on Monday — Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Chris Myarick and Carson Meier.

Vaccinated players or staff who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to duty after two negative tests 24 hours apart. For non-vaccinated persons who test positive, the 2020 protocols remain in place, requiring a 10-day isolation.

During Miami’s first week of training camp, only rookie offensive tackle Larnel Coleman had a stint on the COVID list, but he returned to practicing with the team on Friday.

