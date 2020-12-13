 Skip to main content
Southern grad Mike Gesicki injured in Dolphins' loss to Chiefs
Mike Gesicki was having himself a game against the defending Super Bowl champs Sunday, but an apparent arm injury derailed his efforts.

Gesicki, the third-year tight end for the Miami Dolphins, was injured in a 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate from Stafford Township left the game in the fourth quarter following a hard tackle. Dolphins medical staff helped stabilize his right arm as he walked off the field and down the tunnel. He did not return to the game.

Gesicki had five receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he didn't have an immediate update on Gesick after the game, saying "it's too early (for updates)," according to ESPN's Joe Schad on Twitter.

Gesicki, who starred at Penn State University and was the 2014 Press Male Athlete of the Year, has 44 receptions for 599 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His yards and TD totals are career highs for a single season.

