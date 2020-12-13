Southern grad Mike Gesicki injured in Dolphins' loss to Chiefs

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is assisted off the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) catches a touchdown pass, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores checks on tight end Mike Gesicki (88) as he is assisted on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) checks on tight end Mike Gesicki (88) who sits injured on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gestures after scoring a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike Gesicki was having himself a game against the defending Super Bowl champs Sunday, but an apparent arm injury derailed his efforts.
Gesicki, the third-year tight end for the Miami Dolphins, was injured in a 33-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The 2014 Southern Regional High School graduate from Stafford Township left the game in the fourth quarter following a hard tackle. Dolphins medical staff helped stabilize his right arm as he walked off the field and down the tunnel. He did not return to the game.
Gesicki had five receptions for 62 yards and two touchdowns before leaving with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game.
Dolphins coach Brian Flores said he didn't have an immediate update on Gesick after the game, saying "it's too early (for updates)," according to ESPN's Joe Schad on Twitter.
Gesicki, who starred at Penn State University and was the 2014 Press Male Athlete of the Year, has 44 receptions for 599 yards and six receiving touchdowns. His yards and TD totals are career highs for a single season.
Contact: 609-272-7184
JRusso@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPress_Russo
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.