Soon, the sorting out begins, as Eagles assess Hurts vs. Wentz

Sunday's 37-17 loss at Dallas raised more questions about Hurts than his previous outings. The Eagles blew a 14-3 lead and didn't score in the second half. In fact, the offensive output after halftime looked a lot like the sort of thing that got Wentz benched — five sacks, two interceptions, and a lost fumble by the QB, who was very quick to desert the pocket, sometimes against only a three-man rush.

"I did feel like there were times where he did escape a little bit too fast," Pederson said Wednesday. "Young players sometimes do that, and this is where we can coach him up and show him exactly where his eyes need to be, for instance, how he can time up the drop with the route combination, or what he's seeing defensively. Then just trust the protection overall, whether it's a pressure look, or not.

"There have been a few times the last couple of weeks that he's gotten out of there a little bit too early, and something that he can learn on and build upon and kind of calm himself in the pocket as he continues to play."

It was a bit disconcerting, a few hours later, to hear Hurts say the coaches hadn't communicated that message to him.