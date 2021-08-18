Smith's possible debut among Eagles' things to watch Thursday night

The anticipation has been building since the Philadelphia Eagles made DeVonta Smith their first-round pick last spring.

How would the skinny wide receiver hold up in a game situation? How would the Eagles use him?

And, more importantly, how good is he?

All of this was put on hold for two weeks when Smith suffered a knee injury during a practice on July 31. Smith missed the Eagles' preseason opener last Thursday against the Steelers.

But there's a chance that Smith will play Thursday night when the Eagles face the New England Patriots.

Smith returned to team drills Tuesday in the second day of the Eagles' joint practices with the Patriots. And while both he and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni were non-committal on Smith playing, they were both encouraged by the possibility.

"I always think it's necessary for guys to play in preseason and go through that," Sirianni said. "(But) we are still evaluating ... We have a preliminary plan of what we want Thursday to be like."

The Eagles would love to get Smith in for at least a series or two. And this would be the best opportunity since it's expected that most of the starters won't play in the Eagles' preseason finale on Aug. 27 against the Jets.