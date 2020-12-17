 Skip to main content
Signs encouraging that Gesicki's season not over for Dolphins
Signs encouraging that Gesicki's season not over for Dolphins

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was noncommittal Thursday when asked directly if tight end Mike Gesicki would play again in 2020.

But the signs are encouraging.

Gesicki, a Southern Regional High School graduate, appears to have avoided surgery after sustaining an ugly shoulder injury Sunday. And he would have even practiced on a limited basis Thursday, had the Dolphins done anything more than hold a light walk-through.

That, plus the fact that the Dolphins have not placed him on injured reserve, seems to suggest Gesicki will play again at some point this season.

"He's working really hard," Flores said of Gesicki. "Obviously, it was a tough injury last week. He's getting treatment, he's doing rehab."

The odds still seem quite long that Gesicki plays Sunday against the Patriots. But it cannot be ruled out after Thursday's good news.

What's more, the Dolphins announced safety Bobby McCain also would have practiced Thursday if the team held a normal workout. McCain, like Gesicki, missed Wednesday's practice after suffering an injury in the Chiefs game.

So those two, along with DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Salvon Ahmed, Ereck Flowers, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy, cannot yet be ruled out for this week.

"I was encouraged," Flores said of the response of his banged up players. "It was good to see all of those guys out there, working to get back as soon as they can. Encouraged, but not surprised. We have a lot of guys who want to be out there, want to be with their teammates. We'll see how it goes. Still have a few more days. ... Hopefully we get all of those guys."

