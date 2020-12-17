Signs encouraging that Gesicki's season not over for Dolphins

Tagovailoa will never become the quarterback he has potential to be until the Dolphins add more weapons to his arsenal. That was never more apparent than when Miami was forced to finish Sunday’s game without DeVante Parker (leg), Jakeem Grant (leg) and Mike Gesicki (shoulder). It was bad enough the Dolphins were forced to play without Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida and Salvon Ahmed, but the fact Lynn Bowden Jr. led the team with seven receptions for 82 yards is a testament to Miami’s need to used free agency and the 2021 draft to supplement the receiver and running back room. -- OK
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) scores on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Charles Trainor/Miami Herald/TNS)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) scores on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Charles Trainor/Miami Herald/TNS)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, December 13, 2020.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates after scoring on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Charles Trainor/Miami Herald/TNS)
Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki leaves the Chiefs game with a shoulder injury.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates with teammates after scoring on a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Charles Trainor/Miami Herald/TNS)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Mike Pennel (64) tries to make a tackle on the play in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, December 13, 2020.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) gestures after scoring a touchdown, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Daniel Sorensen (49) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) checks on tight end Mike Gesicki (88) who sits injured on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki catches a touchdown pass during the second half Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had five receptions for 62 yards and two scores before an arm injury forced him out in the fourth quarter.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) is assisted off the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores checks on tight end Mike Gesicki (88) as he is assisted on the field, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Adam H. Beasley
The Miami Herald
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was noncommittal Thursday when asked directly if tight end Mike Gesicki would play again in 2020.
But the signs are encouraging.
Gesicki, a Southern Regional High School graduate, appears to have avoided surgery after sustaining an ugly shoulder injury Sunday. And he would have even practiced on a limited basis Thursday, had the Dolphins done anything more than hold a light walk-through.
That, plus the fact that the Dolphins have not placed him on injured reserve, seems to suggest Gesicki will play again at some point this season.
"He's working really hard," Flores said of Gesicki. "Obviously, it was a tough injury last week. He's getting treatment, he's doing rehab."
The odds still seem quite long that Gesicki plays Sunday against the Patriots. But it cannot be ruled out after Thursday's good news.
What's more, the Dolphins announced safety Bobby McCain also would have practiced Thursday if the team held a normal workout. McCain, like Gesicki, missed Wednesday's practice after suffering an injury in the Chiefs game.
So those two, along with DeVante Parker, Jakeem Grant, Salvon Ahmed, Ereck Flowers, Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy, cannot yet be ruled out for this week.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.