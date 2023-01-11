Shane Steichen, Jonathan Gannon focused on the Eagles amid NFL head-coaching interest

Aside from arranging for some dry cleaning, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon's focus hasn't been swayed by their head-coaching prospects.

Both coordinators will interview for the Houston Texans' vacant head-coaching position later this week and have garnered interest from other teams as well. There are five vacancies (Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Texans) across the league, and both Steichen and Gannon figure to be in the mix for a few. Gannon interviewed with Houston and Denver last season and was a finalist for the Texans job.

After firing Lovie Smith following one season, the Texans have requested to interview Gannon again, while the Texans, Panthers, and Colts have all reached out about interviewing Steichen for their vacancies, an NFL source confirmed to The Inquirer.

Sirianni said that the coaches would be preoccupied with self-scouting assignments for the next few days, but that they'd have time later in the week to pursue their opportunities.

"I know that first and foremost those guys are committed to this team," Sirianni said. "We have some time off here later in the week. We're not grinding until 10 o'clock maybe every night. So there is some time that's happening later in the week for them to be able to do it.

"We're in the middle of self-scout right now," he added. "I know all our minds are on that. You don't just get ready for an interview the week of the interview or the day of the interview. These guys have been preparing for this just like I did before I got the head-coaching job here, so it's just tidying up some things [and] making sure they're ready.

"I imagine Gannon will be wearing a pretty nice suit. So I imagine he's got the dry cleaning. I don't know, Shane will have a nice suit on, too, but it won't be as nice as Gannon's."