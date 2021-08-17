Rutgers returns 20 starters for Schiano's second season back

Defensive lineman Mike Tverdov said the Scarlet Knights' focus is on the present, working hard and being prepared. They all throw in the familiar "keep chopping" phrase.

"We don't want to compete," Tverdov said. "We want to win every single game. That's something that a lot of people don't understand. Our approach to every game is we're not going in there to compete or come close. We want to go in there to win at all costs."

Postseason games were the norm in the second half of Schiano's first stint at Rutgers (2001-11). Playing in the Big East Conference, Rutgers went to bowls in six of his final seven season before he left for an unsuccessful two years as coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Big change

With Sean Gleeson returning as offensive coordinator, Rutgers will have the same man running the show in consecutive years for the first time since 2009-10. When Gleeson took over, Rutgers had been ranked in the bottom three out of 130 FBS schools in total offense in all four years under former coach Chris Ash. Last season, Rutgers averaged 339.1 yards and 26.7 points.

The gang's all here