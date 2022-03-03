 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF

Ron Jaworski moving celebrity golf tournament out of Atlantic County

Jaworski Conversation

Ron Jaworski poses at the Blue Heron Pines Golf Course in Galloway Township, in 2012. Jaworski is moving his Celebrity Golf Challenge from the course to RiverWinds Golf & Tennic Center in West Deptford, Gloucester County.

 Vernon Ogrodnek, For The Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski’s fundraising golf tournament is leaving Atlantic County.

The Ron Jaworski Celebrity Golf Challenge will be played at RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Center in West Deptford, Gloucester County. It had previously been held at Blue Heron Pine Golf Club in Galloway Township, leaving the area for the first time in 37 years, according to a news release.

The event raises funds to support health and wellness for at-risk youth. It has helped raise more than $6 million to support the Jaws Youth Playbook and underserved youth in the greater Philadelphia region.

“For 38 years, we have held my celebrity golf outing in Atlantic City, but this year we will be changing things up and moving to Philadelphia,” Jaworski said in a news release. “One thing that won’t change is giving back to our community through donation of time, money, and resources.

“Each year, it’s the expression on the children’s faces that continually motivates my charity and I to give back greater and grander. Without the support of my friends, family, the community, and the amazing sponsors, giving back through events of this magnitude would not be possible.”

The event will take place June 16-17 and will also honor Jaworski’s former coach in Philadelphia, Dick Vermeil, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

