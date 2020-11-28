Respected center Jason Kelce is the Eagles' iron man

When Kelce left, Luke Juriga took his place and the Eagles couldn't get anything done on offense. He knew how much his absence would affect the offense. In the 16 games Kelce has missed over his career, the Eagles have gone 4-12. When he's in the lineup they're 69-50-1.

"He's somebody that does things right all the time and his game may not be perfect each week, but this guy, he practices, and plays hurt," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "He gives of himself for his teammates. He's a great leader, not only in the offensive line room but I think on this football team. ... I've never really been around a player, an offensive lineman of his caliber, that does what he does day in and day out."

It's unclear if this will be Kelce's final season. He has said previously that he waits until about a month after the season, after it has worn off, to assess his future. He came close after the 2018 season, but he said he didn't need much time last offseason to decide he'd come back.

Kelce is signed through the 2021 season. No matter what happens, he has already etched his name alongside other Eagles greats. His three straight All-Pro honors certify his standing as one of the best centers of his era, maybe one of the most athletic ever.