Report: Doug Pederson may not be safe after meeting with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie

It’s unclear if Pederson could have tanked the game without owner approval.

The Eagles have regressed in each of the seasons since and Wentz struggled significantly in 2020. The team already has a major decision to make at quarterback and at defensive coordinator after Jim Schwartz decided to take a break from coaching.

General manager Howie Roseman was never considered to be in jeopardy of losing his job. While Pederson said that his relationship with Roseman has been good, there have been indications that the two have decreasingly seen eye to eye on personnel, team sources said.

Wentz, meanwhile, reportedly wants to be traded because his relationship with Pederson is beyond repair. The coach has said that he still believes in the 28-year-old quarterback and that he thinks he can return to form. Still, if the relationship is damaged, and Lurie/Roseman want Wentz back, it could be another reason Pederson’s job isn’t safe.

If Pederson was uncomfortable with some of the changes Lurie had asked him to make, it could be another reason why there hasn’t been a resolution. He was forced to fire offensive coordinator Mike Groh last year, per NFL sources, and to hire replacements. Pederson wasn’t keen on the idea of having to make major changes again as of last week, sources close to the coach said.