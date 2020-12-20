Report: Carson Wentz wants out. He should be a good teammate instead

On a macro level, Wentz’s wounded feelings might be understandable. Roseman not only drafted Hurts with their second-round pick in April — this, despite needs at wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback, and offensive line. And Roseman’s recent drafts have been unremarkable. The GM also entered into unwise contracts with veteran receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, who have been injured most of the last two seasons.

While the ESPN report, with the cleverest of vagueness, cited “sources connected to the team,” there is no logical scenario in which these reports would not have emanated from Wentz and his representatives. Much more importantly, neither Wentz nor his camp immediately disputed the assertions in the story. A message left with Wentz’s representatives Sunday morning was unreturned.

So, a few thoughts.

• Shut up, man. Your team has a chance to back into a playoff slot for the third straight season. It doesn’t need this sort of distraction from a player who leads the NFL in interceptions, total turnovers, and sacks — a player who should have been benched after Game 9, not Game 12.