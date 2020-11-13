Reason for optimism (and pessimism) for Carson Wentz in the season's second half

Carson Wentz had the worst first half of his career, which is either a regression of his talents or the natural by-product of having practice-squad guys to throw to and a merry-go-round along the offensive line. Still, too many of his errors are unforced.

Wentz's 12 touchdown passes over the first eight games are his fewest since his rookie year, and his 16 turnovers are almost a career high for an entire season. Yikes. He had 17 in 2016 (14 interceptions, three fumbles lost) when he was a rookie.

He's also been sacked a league-high 32 times, which makes it hard to get life insurance and even harder to believe the Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) still are in first place. Thank you, NFC East.

Here's a look Wentz's career in the first- and second-half of the Eagles' seasons.

Second-half lowlight: Threw three interceptions and had six passes batted down as the Eagles, who trailed 29-0, were smothered in a 32-14 loss at Cincinnati.

Second-half highlight: Finished the season with two wins, including the finale over the Cowboys. Dallas had clinched the No. 1 seed and mostly played their second-stringers, but it was a laudable conclusion to an encouraging rookie season for Wentz.