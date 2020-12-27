Readers unhappy with Eagles' performance vs. Cowboys

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 37-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
With Fletcher Cox sidelined, there was no pressure on the quarterback which allowed Dallas to exploit our depleted horrendous secondary. Our receivers all year get no separation. Time to clean house and rebuild. Happy New Year.
Rev Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Sloppy play and penalties helped to doom this game. Did the coach forget about DeSean after his terrific touchdown catch? Why does Pederson consistently pass when Dallas is last in the league defending the run? Please, someone tell Vilma that when you announce a game, you should try to be impartial! And Jim Schwartz, why not give Jacquet a little help instead of letting him get beat on three TDs? Please Santa, bring this team some new coaches for next year!
Pat Duran
Linwood
Ho, Ho, Ho, here we go again. What we need in 2021: Wentz to be gone. He distracts from the progress of the team. He’s stuck on himself. This is a team game. Defensive coordinator, goodbye or you better pick well in the draft. Defensive backs injuries were just too many. Offensive line, no words to describe them — injuries and just bad, however they played well with what they had. Head coach, learn when to call the right plays or hire an offensive coach who can do the job. Other than that, it’s been a good year, and Hurts should be our starter next year. At least he doesn’t quit. 2020 will go down as a year we will want to forget in the NFC East.
Robert Matthews Jr
Rio Grande
Well the defense was just so depleted that it made the Cowboys look like world beaters. The offense came out hot running the rock but got away from that and went flat. Just can’t wait for the season to end. Can’t remember a season like this with so many injuries and mistakes. What next season will look like is anyone’s guess. Right now it doesn’t look positive!
Butch Sill
Absecon
This was typical Eagles. Let's start out playing crisp and sharp and then fall apart. Penalties, and again, a really porous secondary just killed them. Losing Cox was huge as after that, there was no pressure on Dalton. It's not so much the playoffs as it is losing to Dallas. Never acceptable. Additionally, I saw some of the luster come off of Hurts.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
When the game is over, like this season, please start the rebuild. From Howie to Doug and all the worthless vets, flush all the dead wood. This team just stinks, and it showed from the first quarter.
Let the new GM and coaching staff figure the QB situation out. Plus, playing against the refs in Jerry's house is a difficult task!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
First of all good job getting the two touchdowns within 10 minutes. There was no defense. Let the Cowboys score 34 points after that. Too many penalties. Hoping for a better next year.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Fumbles, miscues, and penalties made the possibility of the Eagles remaining in contention for the NFC EAST become just like lightning. One flash, and it was gone. Happy Next Year!
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
The disappearing act by hot dog Jackson was terrific! Andy Dalton? Wow! You guys can just stop the playoff talk, OK? What a secondary! Call them “Cowgirls” if it makes you feel better! And Fletcher Cox couldn’t help that secondary.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville.
The only good to come from this disaster is the Eagles will get a better draft pick. Dead ball penalties, lousy pass coverage and two late turnovers sealed it. There was no replacing Cox after the injury.
The problem is, do we trust Roseman to make the right draft pick? His record isn't very good. And what do they do with Wentz? I'm not sanguine that the Eagles will make the right decisions.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
I saw no quit in the Eagles today. A lack of skill, talent, discipline and plenty of bad decision-making, but no quit.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Coach Pederson got totally out coached in this game. I believe they got outscored 34-3 after they had a 14-3 lead. Every time Doug loses the lead or even has his lead threatened, he totally abandons the running game even though he has one of the best running backs in the league in Miles Sanders. Doug, I'm sorry, you're fired.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway
Fletcher Cox gets hurt, and the Cowboys gain enough momentum to turn the game into a romp. Pryor and Jacquet became exposed, and the Eagles playoff chances are over. Some people will say it’s the offense, some will say it was the defense, but I say, we get a great draft pick!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Eagles scored 17 points then stopped playing. It's not Wentz! The whole team, especially the coaching staff, are horrible. Eagles need to clean out the coaches and start over. Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson should be released immediately.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
As most Eagle fans know, for the past three years the secondary is very weak. They can’t run with the average wide receivers. If they can’t catch them they foul them. I think it’s time for the owners to send a message to the coaching staff. Defensive coach Schwarz needs to be replaced. It's very obvious that the offense line needs serious help next year, no matter who is the QB. The coaching staff has to address the stupid penalties that put the Eagles in a hole frequently. Sad to watch.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
Will the real Eagles step forward? A makeshift line, porous secondary, tentative tackling, mediocre receivers, questionable coaching and an off day for Jalen Hurts added up to this lackluster game and loss. A playoff spot was more a pipe dream than a reality as after the bizarre year we just endured. The Birds’ play may have been a given.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
