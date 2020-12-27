Readers unhappy with Eagles' performance vs. Cowboys

Sloppy play and penalties helped to doom this game. Did the coach forget about DeSean after his terrific touchdown catch? Why does Pederson consistently pass when Dallas is last in the league defending the run? Please, someone tell Vilma that when you announce a game, you should try to be impartial! And Jim Schwartz, why not give Jacquet a little help instead of letting him get beat on three TDs? Please Santa, bring this team some new coaches for next year!

Ho, Ho, Ho, here we go again. What we need in 2021: Wentz to be gone. He distracts from the progress of the team. He’s stuck on himself. This is a team game. Defensive coordinator, goodbye or you better pick well in the draft. Defensive backs injuries were just too many. Offensive line, no words to describe them — injuries and just bad, however they played well with what they had. Head coach, learn when to call the right plays or hire an offensive coach who can do the job. Other than that, it’s been a good year, and Hurts should be our starter next year. At least he doesn’t quit. 2020 will go down as a year we will want to forget in the NFC East.