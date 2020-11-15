Readers sound off on Eagles' Pederson, Wentz and defense after loss to Giants

Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 27-17 loss to the New York Giants.
This team may be the worst Eagles team this century. Coaching staff is terrible. Hindsight is 20/20, but what would we look like with Frank Reich and (I know, I know) and Nick Foles. Mr. Lurie, shake it up. Please.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
If Pederson is watching what we watch, he would fire the offensive coordinator and find a new play-caller.
Also, Carson desperately needs a QB coach. He is withering on the vine while Daniel Jones blossoms. Team needs to step it up, a la Sanders and Scott.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
Great win for the N.Y. Giants. Sorry, Birds fans. It only took us four years, but it was worth the wait.
It will a fight the NFC East title.
Jim Fusco
Palermo
Sadly, we just aren’t a good team. If Howie doesn’t start earning his paycheck soon, the next few years are going to be extremely long for those of us who bleed green.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Didn’t understand the Iggles being 4-point favorites after the last matchup, but what do I know? Zero for 9 on third down tells the story, folks! Nice game for Daniel Jones. Brees, Rodgers and Wilson licking their chops.
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Doug, maybe you should look at the film that shows you HOW to look at the film! Apparently, you don’t know what you’re looking at! Time to move on, Doug, and take Schwartz with you.
Pete Mussa
Northfield
You can’t blame Carson Wentz for everything. The play-calling is horrendous STILL. Need an offensive coordinator
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
Wentz is running out of postgame excuses and claims he’ll get better! If you can’t convert on third down, you’re not going to win many games in this league! Doug should rent Andy Reid’s playbook for the rest of year as his is missing clever plays. And, Jones was clearly the better QB today and Judge the better coach!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
The Eagles lost this game to penalties, questionable play-calling and accuracy issues from Carson Wentz. Additionally, they could not even convert a third down.
The Giants, however, are clearly improving, and they showed it today. The Eagles’ defense tried to keep them in the game but ultimately got burned in the secondary.
The second half of the season appears to be just more of the same. Terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Our election results may be cloudy, but one thing that’s very clear is the Eagles are not showing any signs of improvement.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
Again, Wentz was off his game, throwing the ball high most of the game and missing open receivers. Bad play-calling and game management. The next five games are brutal, and if they can’t beat the Giants, it’s all over but the crying!
Big changes needed next year.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Watching this team is a lesson in frustration. The first half was terrible in all areas, but they seem to come alive in the second half when their backs are against the wall. Boston Scott has a few great plays, then he isn’t seen again.
Hoping at least we get a high draft pick and a few good coaches for next year.
Pat Duran
Linwood
I’m writing this with about three minutes left in the third quarter. When are the Eagles going to show up to play in the first half? Wentz is throwing balls 2 feet above receivers who are at least 6-foot-3, and he’s looking like a deer in headlights!
Kenneth D. Moore
Egg Harbor Township
Well, it’s Groundhog Day in Eagles Land. Poor QB play and brutal coaching.
Abandon the run when Sanders is shredding the defense and keep putting the game in your inferior QB’s hands.
Pederson’s game-calling has been awful most of the season.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
Jeffrey, you forgot the to pay for a bus for the defense today because they didn’t show up. Your coaching staff is not a quality group, and Carson Wentz is washed up. He
lacks the leadership of a quality QB on a winning team! Stop yanking our chain and prove to us a winner is on the horizon!
I could just scream ...
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Even with this loss, the Eagles are still atop of the “Heaven Help Us” NFC East.
The Giants had a picnic in the Eagles’ end of the field all day as the Eagles’ defense clearly took the day off. The stats for this game are far closer than the final score. And, is it me, or does Doug manage to squander the timeouts well before the end of each game?
If the Eagles manage to get into the postseason, they have three chances of advancing: slim, fat and none.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
High passes, low snaps, offside penalties — this was a bad game. The Eagles are just a bad team in a bad division.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Terrible game. Too many penalties, people not covering the Giants on defense. Someone should be in the backfield to protect Wentz. Going on fourht-and-10 twice in a row. We should have won this game. Sanders, Ward, Rodgers, Graham, Fulgham, Clement and Slay had good games. I hope we’re ready for the Browns next week.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
They abandoned the run, didn’t roll Wentz out of the pocket, didn’t convert a third down, the two-point debacle, continued to do these long drawn-out play actions, and Doug called an atrocious game.
Other than that, pretty good.
John Leon
Absecon
