Readers react to Wentz being pulled during Eagles' loss to Packers

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. More reader reactions are attached to this collection at PressofAC.com.
Jalen Hurts finally gave us fans some excitement with his showing Sunday. I was thinking the only thing to get us excited was we were another day closer to the start of the 76ers’ season.
The last time Wentz played well was the end of last season when he led the Eagles to four straight victories and into the playoffs.
But then Jadevon Clowney planted his helmet into the back of Wentz’s head in the first quarter of the playoff game, and that was the end of Wentz’s and the Eagles’ seasons.
Carson hasn’t been the same since. I’m very concerned that he has not recovered from that hit, and I hope he has had proper medical care.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway Township
It’s pretty obvious that until the Eagles get some new defensive backs and an offensive line they can’t compete with the average NFL team. The secondary has been weak for at least three years. The team did play hard.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
After a horrible three quarters, Jalen Hurts and Jalon Reagor breathe fresh breath into the Eagles. The defense then let up a 77-yard TD after playing a decent game. Will it be 75% off Carson Wentz jerseys after a QB change vs. the Saints next week at the Hamilton Mall?
Bring on the Saints.
Tom Alvord
Seaville
Hey, Cunningham, McNabb and Vick, were all benched in the City of Brotherly Love. Now, Wentz joins the club!
For a fifth-year starter, he misses a lot of easy throws, but your secondary doesn’t tackle or cover either! And the Giants beat Seattle!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
The Eagles’ O-line can’t protect the QBs long enough for their slow receivers to get open. That caused Wentz this season to try to make plays that weren’t there, leading to numerous sacks and INTs. Enter Jalen Hurts for a little extra mobility and a possible spark. Just another loss followed by excuses from Coach Pederson and the players.
Greg Jiampetti
Atlantic City
Bench Wentz. The D played pretty well until it didn’t. Hurts looks like the real deal. But the Eagles are stuck with that brutal contract for a stupid QB. Fire Roseman.
And the Giants beat Seattle.
There are a couple of bad years until they get out from under that contract.
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
This season can now officially be called a disaster! Let’s clean house and start over!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
I listened to the game on radio, relieved to not have to see Rogers carve up the Birds. But there was some hopeful salvation as Hurts got to actually play. A great throw for a TD, and then our rookie first-round pick has his coming-out party with a dazzling DeSean-worthy punt return TD.
To be one score down was amazing — surreal — but miracles don’t happen often.
What now?
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
Whaddaya know, Doug the Slug finally pulled the plug and put Wentz on the bench when he was at his worst. In comes Jalen, and he gives us some hope, but the outcome still Hurts!
Pete Mussa
Northfield
While Aaron Rodgers’ Packers put on a pass-catching clinic, our Wentz-led Birds had their aerial wings clipped once again.
Wait, Jalen Hurts steps in to give us new life with a few minutes left. But sloppy tackling ensues, the Packers score and it’s “say goodnight, boys.”
Maybe a “Hurts to Ertz” rally cry will give us some hope going forward.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
So, Howie, I guess it “Hurts” that you paid this stiff a $128 million long-term contract after trading down to get him? That’s just wonderful general managing from a fantasy football geek pretending to be a real football personnel guy.
We will see what the owner thinks of your abilities at year’s end.
I know what I would do.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
The sacks continue to pile up. Pederson has to realize you can’t confine Wentz to the pocket with this ever-changing offensive line. Too many injuries, the most important injury being the psyche of Wentz. Carson being benched Hurts.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Glad to see Jalan Hurts get some on-field experience. I like what he showed us. Would have had the team score if not for a holding call on his first NFL experience. No one thought we could win this game. Let him start next week.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Well, it appears we will now have a full-blown QB controversy. Why not? Wentz has been terrible, so might as well see what Hurts can do. Then they tease us with a possible win ... but, no. Couldn’t make it happen. At this point, why should we expect anything different?
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Finally, Carson sits and the Hurts-to-Ertz express happens! The kid is a refreshing change. Watching his first TD pass to Ward and then a Reagor 73-yard punt return was pure excitement. You could feel the energy change, but this team needs to unload the dead wood! Play the youth of tomorrow. We will get a better draft pick!
P.S. Defense, stay in your lanes and tackle!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Play-calling was notably different in the first quarter with several successful running plays. It’s sad it didn’t continue in the second. Part of Wentz’s problem is that our receivers have such a tough time getting open.
Our defense provided no pass rush today. Wentz is so much more accurate when he’s out of the pocket! Thanks to Hurts, a little excitement was provided at the end of the game!
Pat Duran
Linwood
It was three weeks till Christmas and all through the house, all Eagles fan were screaming, even me.
Can’t believe we are 3-7-1, but we will get a better draft pick
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
