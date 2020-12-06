Readers react to Wentz being pulled during Eagles' loss to Packers

Readers react Sunday night via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. More reader reactions are attached to this collection at PressofAC.com.

Jalen Hurts finally gave us fans some excitement with his showing Sunday. I was thinking the only thing to get us excited was we were another day closer to the start of the 76ers’ season.

The last time Wentz played well was the end of last season when he led the Eagles to four straight victories and into the playoffs.

But then Jadevon Clowney planted his helmet into the back of Wentz’s head in the first quarter of the playoff game, and that was the end of Wentz’s and the Eagles’ seasons.

Carson hasn’t been the same since. I’m very concerned that he has not recovered from that hit, and I hope he has had proper medical care.

Ken Kryszczun

Galloway Township

It’s pretty obvious that until the Eagles get some new defensive backs and an offensive line they can’t compete with the average NFL team. The secondary has been weak for at least three years. The team did play hard.

Sonny McCullough