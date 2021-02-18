Readers react to the report the Eagles will trade Carson Wentz to the Colts

Readers react Thursday via email to the report the Philadelphia Eagles will trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. More reader reactions are attached to this collection at PressofAC.com.
In my opinion, it's obvious that accuracy was the main problem. Easy, simple throws were consistently missed. The other problem was the overreliance on Zach Ertz with the 5- or 6-yard passes. I mean Ertz would routinely have eight, nine or 10 catches and not even hit 100 yards. Hurts was 1-3, and if Drew Brees played in the Saints game, Hurts would’ve been 0-4. So we’ll see what Howie and "Jeffie" do next.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
I thought the Eagles could’ve gotten more for Wentz than they did. I don’t know that it’s a great trade. I’m sure Wentz is happy being with his old offensive coordinator (Colts head coach Frank Reich). I would hope the Eagles are concentrating on building an offensive line and some decent defensive backs for the future.
Sonny McCullough
Atlantic City
Carson Wentz was the No. 1 reason the Eagles won the Super Bowl. He put the team in such a great spot before he got hurt and that led them to the Super Bowl. He also need to be traded. Both can be right.
I personally was a Wentz guy at first, and I agreed with the move to trade Foles, but in the end Wentz regressed each year, and last year he was historically bad. I don't know if his body broke down from all of the injuries or having to look over his shoulder at Foles, and then Hurts was just too much.
In the end, Wentz was not mentally or physically strong enough, and he needed to be moved. I like Jalen Hurts and am willing to give him a chance. Draft a receiver with the sixth pick and let's see how the season goes. The return they got for Wentz was about as much as you could hope for after how badly he played last year. It was good, but not great, but it's all they really could expect.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
This guy is the epitome of an overpaid, pampered crybaby that got benched 12 games into the 2020 season and never took ownership of his poor play. How any team would be willing to trade for him is mind boggling. This guy is a spineless loser with no character, and it turns out a bad teammate. Good riddance.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
We will never really know all the details of the Carson Wentz saga.
It was clear way before they benched him that he was not playing up to par. Why they took so long to bench him, who knows?
Going forward, I hope he gets his confidence back and becomes all he can be. I was not happy with his extended silence throughout the benching and beyond.
The Eagles will always be my team, but I am disappointed in them for the way the season was handled, namely the firing of Doug Peterson. I thought he deserved another year given all that was going on. They gave Wentz way more chances than they ever gave Doug.
Hoping Jalen Hurts gets all he needs to lead the Eagles to their winning ways.
Margie Anderson
Smithville
