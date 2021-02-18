Readers react to the report the Eagles will trade Carson Wentz to the Colts

I personally was a Wentz guy at first, and I agreed with the move to trade Foles, but in the end Wentz regressed each year, and last year he was historically bad. I don't know if his body broke down from all of the injuries or having to look over his shoulder at Foles, and then Hurts was just too much.

In the end, Wentz was not mentally or physically strong enough, and he needed to be moved. I like Jalen Hurts and am willing to give him a chance. Draft a receiver with the sixth pick and let's see how the season goes. The return they got for Wentz was about as much as you could hope for after how badly he played last year. It was good, but not great, but it's all they really could expect.

Glenn Master

Ventnor

This guy is the epitome of an overpaid, pampered crybaby that got benched 12 games into the 2020 season and never took ownership of his poor play. How any team would be willing to trade for him is mind boggling. This guy is a spineless loser with no character, and it turns out a bad teammate. Good riddance.

Paul Hahn

Northfield

We will never really know all the details of the Carson Wentz saga.