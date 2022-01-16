Readers react to the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers

This has been a great season to build on. No one, including me, thought the Eagles would be in the playoffs. I was thinking six wins if they beat division teams after a 2-5 start. But we started to run the ball with a strong line, and the season turned around. I give credit to coach Sirianni, leaders Hurts, Kelce, Cox and Slay, and all the players that bought into the program and played hard. Looking forward to better things next year. The Bucs didn’t need all the help from the referees, today. They killed us on several of our big plays on really bad calls! Stopped momentum.