Readers react to the Eagles' playoff loss to the Buccaneers

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 31-15 first-round playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This has been a great season to build on. No one, including me, thought the Eagles would be in the playoffs. I was thinking six wins if they beat division teams after a 2-5 start. But we started to run the ball with a strong line, and the season turned around. I give credit to coach Sirianni, leaders Hurts, Kelce, Cox and Slay, and all the players that bought into the program and played hard. Looking forward to better things next year. The Bucs didn’t need all the help from the referees, today. They killed us on several of our big plays on really bad calls! Stopped momentum.
Butch Sill
Absecon
This is what can happen when your defensive coordinator spends the week interviewing for head coaching jobs and your starting QB is really a running back.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Birds defense was deplorable. The Birds offense was pathetic. Jalen Hurts came up small. Reagor and the special teams were terrible. I know, tell me how you really feel. Poor game plan and too many penalties.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
A wounded bunch of Buccaneers led by Capt. Brady made our Birds look like a confused flock of pigeons today. Both Jalens — Reagor and Hurts — should be watching our draft picks closely this year. We made the playoffs but no hurrahs today.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
It was a bad day for the Eagles! Poor play calling — going away from what got them into the playoffs — contributed to this horrific loss. A quarterback who can’t see the whole field and overthrew his receivers, and some terrible calls from the refs didn’t help. Where was Scott and Howard? And, why was Smith so underused? Hurts was definitely off today, yet we continued to pass rather than run the ball. A rookie coach and quarterback were no match for the experience of Brady and Arians.
Pat Duran
Linwood
The Eagles were no match for Tampa Bay! They were outplayed in all phases of the game. Play calling was very suspect, and the defense could not handle an experienced Tom Brady. The usual suspects Reagor, Barnett and penalties all contributed to this loss.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Brady twice, Prescott twice, Mahomes, Carr, Herbert. They all torched your defense in record numbers. You looked great against Washington and the Giants' third-string QBs and against Atlanta, Carolina, Jets and Lions. Sign up Hurts and Reagor for long-term deals, and I will be a happy man!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville.
Based on how we started the season, who really thought we would make the playoffs? I didn’t expect a win against Tampa Bay but was hoping we would show up. Embarrassing play and play calling.
Hurts is as disappointing as Wentz. Reagor’s locker should be emptied immediately. And, while it will never happen, Roseman needs to be fired.
Here’s to a better upcoming season. Go Birds.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Well another disappointing year, and we sure need lots of help next year from coaching to back-up players and everything in between. I will say two things: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman sure are anti-Eagles, and Carson Wentz sat home watching the playoffs!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
What an embarrassment. The Eagles were stone cold at the start of this game, maybe resting the starters in the Dallas game wasn't such a good idea. Jalen Hurts looked like a deer in headlights at the start of the game and didn't play well throughout the game, missing open receivers and pressing his passes. He single-handily cost them any chance to win today! If he played the whole game like he did in the fourth quarter it would have been a different game.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
All season I talked of not being sold on Jalen Hurts. That was confirmed today. He was hesitant and inaccurate. Brady was surgical. Coaching did not utilize our best weapons. The defense did make an effort. The offense waking up in the fourth quarter was way too late. It was the outcome I expected but wished for a little better competition. The draft is up ahead. See you all in September!
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
I guess this is a fitting end to what was predictably a dubious season. So many changes in key positions, a slow season start that mirrored the slow starts of most of the games, an underperformance at quarterback, and finally a season that finished with no wins over any team with a winning record.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
Offense, defense, special teams, Reager, Hurts, coaching. All absolutely horrible. Hurts and Reager should be traded for a real starting QB (Aaron Rodgers). Keep Minshew as the backup. The coaching staff needs to be replaced with experienced coaches, and Howie Roseman needs to be fired.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
An embarrassing game. You can't be a fourth quarter team and win a game. Good job sacking brady three times. Good job, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell. See you in September.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
In a word “disappointing." I saw an unprepared team, an unexcited team. Satisfied to get in, not ready to play. Let’s wait for April and watch Howie give us another Jalen Reagor.
Jerry Lombard
Ocean City
Although being blown out had little to do with the weather, on a turbulent day in Tampa Bay, the Eagles chances were gone with the wind. And frankly, my dear readers, they didn’t play worth a damn (I turned Scarlett in fury).
As Hurts kept throwing it behind and wide of his wideouts, the Eagles fell further behind.
The defense made Mike Evans look like Chris Evans - superheroic - as he Human Torched the secondary.
Tom Brady is the GOAT, while the Eagles acted like fainting goats, frozen in fear, scared stiff.
It was another day at the office for Brady, whose played only one less postseason game than the Eagles as a franchise. In contrast, the Birds were asleep at their desk like Dagwood, putting the ‘bum’ in “Bumstead.”
The Bucs fire a cannon for every score; the Birds should fire Gannon for surrendering them.
Marc Tandan
Hammonton
So I’ve been reluctant to praise this teams late-season winning streak for a reason. All of their wins were against stiffs. They were exposed for the very average team they are.
Jalen Hurts is not a QB you will go deep in the playoffs with. The stars on both lines are aging (Cox/Kelce), and the linebackers are below average. They would be smart to trade Miles Sanders, as he is an underperforming RB. You have two stars on the team in Goedert and Smith, and the former drops too many passes. A lot of work needs to be done.
