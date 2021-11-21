Readers react: Eagles fans enjoying the winning ways

Sylvia W. Stewart

Columbia, South Carolina

Big ground attack by the Eagles! A 65% run ratio helped improve our offense tremendously! Hurts has proved to be our quarterback of the future. Thank you, Elliott, for being a great kicker! Allowing the Saints back into this game was disappointing. Darius Slay, you are worth the big bucks the Eagles paid for you! Who knows, maybe a wildcard for this team!

Pat Duran

Linwood

I was very impressed with both the offensive and defensive game plan today. Special teams shined. Hurts with three TDs and Slay's pick were highlights for the news tonight, but I was a little concerned on how they let off the gas late in the game. All in all, a big win for a wild-card spot!

Jack Verseput

Linwood