Readers react: Eagles fans enjoying the winning ways

Readers react Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.
I heard Merrill Reese say before the game that the Saints had the No. 1 rush defense in the NFL. You could have fooled me. Kudos to the offensive line. Big Play Slay does it again. Jake Elliot has another great game. Bring on the Giants!
Tom Alvord
Seaville
First we called for a run-run-run offense, then a blitz-blitz-blitz defense, and always, a Big Play Slay chant. Now it’s a shout for playoffs-playoffs-playoffs, a winning progression for sure.
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Great first half both sides of the ball. The defense then reverted back to a soft zone defense? WHY? It only allows your opponent to creep back into the game. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
You can never celebrate too early with our Eagles. I thought this was put away, and the Saints come roaring back to make it uncomfortable. But we hung in there and got it done. All in all, we played a good game. Game ball to Jalen Hurts!
Butch Sill
Absecon
I don't know where this team came from, but Eagles fans are loving it... at least until the 4th quarter. They started strong but seemed to lose some rhythm and let the Saints hang around. They did recover late and got the win. Great to see them stay committed to the run. Two wins in a row now and finally a home victory.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley's Point
When the Iggles play a Herbert, Mahomes, Prescott, etc. they lose. When they play a Goff, Simien, Ryan, etc. they win. You have some really bad QBs coming up, so you are still in it. Just don’t celebrate three months early like the 10-year playoff-absent Phightin Phils! Eagles are 1-4 at home, congratulations!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Well, the Eagles finally won a game at home! A great scoring performance for the running game. However, Jalen Hurts did far too much running, which means that the problem with the offensive line has still not been solved.
When was the last time that a team scored 40 points without a touchdown pass?
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, South Carolina
Big ground attack by the Eagles! A 65% run ratio helped improve our offense tremendously! Hurts has proved to be our quarterback of the future. Thank you, Elliott, for being a great kicker! Allowing the Saints back into this game was disappointing. Darius Slay, you are worth the big bucks the Eagles paid for you! Who knows, maybe a wildcard for this team!
Pat Duran
Linwood
I was very impressed with both the offensive and defensive game plan today. Special teams shined. Hurts with three TDs and Slay's pick were highlights for the news tonight, but I was a little concerned on how they let off the gas late in the game. All in all, a big win for a wild-card spot!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Big second win in a row. See what more running the ball and blitzing can do to help you win. Now if they can learn to throw screen passes. Jalen Hurts needs to learn to throw the ball away. He loses too many yards that aren't necessary. If they started the season playing like they are now, four of their losses are wins, and their easiest part of their season is ahead of them.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Well the Eagles continue with their newly-acquired confidence and get their first home game win. Hope they can stay on a roll.
Bob Donnell
Cold Spring
A huge win! Jalen Hurts played a great game. The Eagles running game has changed what looked like a lost season to a season of possibilities. Yes, I mean the playoffs!
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
Eagles make it interesting late by letting the Saints get back in. Gannon needs to keep the pressure on. Mistakes caused the Birds to go for FGs.
Let's change the Eagles chant to "Run, Eagles, run!"
Brian Vigue
Pleasantville
The first half the Eagles played as well as I could’ve ever hoped for. The offense pounded the ball but also made plays in the air, and Hurts is just a playmaker. The defense was aggressive and played tight coverage and dominated.
The second half, for some reason, they did the opposite. They were too conservative on offense, and the defense inexplicably sat back, played soft and got gashed.
A good win for sure, but dear God, why change what worked so well in the first half?
Glenn Master
Ventnor
Congratulations to the Eagles on their first home win of the year. Hurts was on fire! Wow, three touchdowns. Next week starts the easy teams.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
Mondays are so much better when the Eagles get it together on Sundays.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
It's amazing how the discovery of a running game turned this team into playoff contenders and the coaching staff into offensive gurus.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
