Readers not giving thanks for this year's Eagles team after latest dismal performance

Readers react Sunday via email to the Philadelphia Eagles’ 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Lousy game. Carson Wentz took another beating. Jason Peters is laughing his way to the bank. Why does Coach Pederson abandon the running game ? I am thankful we are battling for the division lead this late in the season.
Tom Alvord
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The Eagles are a mess. The offense is predictable, and the defense seems to fall apart in key situations. It was torture watching this game.
Joe Maloy
Wildwood Crest
We count on the Eagles to lift us up as we dodge the killer virus and the threat to our democracy.
But instead of momentary relief -- more pain, more disappointment.
Time to re-invent.
Bye-bye, coaches and Wentz.
Hope it “Hurts” good.
Norm Chazin
Galloway Township
Carson Wentz has digressed. To be in his fifth season and still holding onto the ball too long is unacceptable. That safety is all on him. Leading the NFL in turnovers says it all. Leading the NFL in being sacked partially is the blame on a depleted offensive line, but most of the blame is Wentz. Congrats to the Holy Spirit Spartans.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
I have not been commenting here for a while as I really had nothing positive to contribute. However, following today’s game, I felt obligated to make some observations.
After this afternoon’s debacle in Cleveland, I have come to the realization that Carson Wentz is not the Eagles’ QB of the future. He has repeatedly shown a lack of good decision making, albeit often in the face of a myriad of opponents’ jerseys coming his way. One can understand why he might be a bit gun shy.
Doug Pederson, who I think is a decent head coach, is certainly no offensive coordinator. There needs to be more than three pages in the playbook. Let’s spend a few bucks, Howie, and find one.
Sanders can not carry an entire game on his back. And the receiving corps has trouble even running good routes.
At this point, I am totally disgusted with the Eagles on the whole, but I will write this off as another COVID-19 anomaly. It is the only way I can reasonably excuse the state of play in Philadelphia.
Frank D’Alonzo
Northfield
Well, another Sunday looking at a bunch of losers. Mr. Pederson, may I make a suggestion? One, send Wentz to an eye doctor because I don’t believe he can see from a distance. Two, you might go with him because you can’t seem to see the writing on the wall where Wentz is concerned. Three, put Mr. Wentz on the bench. He has a bad habit of holding the ball too long, and when he does throw it, it is either to high or into the arms of the other team. He can’t seem to break that habit. He must laugh himself silly when he goes to the bank with what he is being paid. Four, Mr. Schwartz, please run a clinic of how to make a good tackle. The opposing team can go through four or five defenders before they are taken down.
With the rest of the season to be played, try making some changes. You have a bunch of good teams to play yet. Good luck. I don’t think I will waste my time and look at them.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
It’s easier to fold fitted sheets than watch four quarters of Eagles football.
Linda Valente-Rose
Egg Harbor Township
Hey, Doug, how about you have your secondary practice tackling instead of celebrating the ONE time a game they make a play! While you’re at it, show Carson the film on how to complete a pass and your special teams on how to return a punt! Horrible performance all around.
Pete Mussa
Northfield
Terrible game. Wentz needs to get rid of the ball and stop handing it off to Sanders. We have a tough schedule coming up. Good job, Rodgers, Cox, Elliott and Goedert.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Mike Ridgway
Linwood
When you are clearly a running team with a coach that is addicted to the passing game, you end up making Merrill Reese cry.
Peter Haberstroh
Support Local Journalism
Ventnor
Were it not for a sack fumble by Fletcher Cox and a blocked punt, the Eagles probably would have been shut out. With the exception of the 32-yard pass from Wentz to Goedert, the best field position the Eagles attained came from ball placements after kickoffs and punts by Cleveland.
If this game had been played at home, the cardboard cutouts would have booed.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Columbia, S.C.
What does it take for Carson Wentz to learn to throw the ball away if your receivers are covered? In the end zone, Wentz, you hold onto the ball and get sacked again? This borders on just being plain stupid! Sit this guy and bring in the backup. It can’t get any worse.
Kenneth B. Moore
Mays Landing
Wentz definitely does not see the whole field, missing open receivers down field. His poor decision-making is hurting the team also.
This game would have been a perfect time to bring in Hurts, who is more of a running quarterback.
Sloppy play and a lack of basics are due to poor coaching.
Pat Duran
Linwood
Carson Wentz threw the first TD of the game, but it was to the Browns. He is under a lot of pressure, but they need to run the ball when they are moving it like they where. Wentz also needs to get rid of the ball with some short passes. Same thing over and over again. Nothing changes!
Give credit to the defense.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Face it, people, this team is broken. Wentz is broken. The OL is broken. Play-calling is broken. Too many penalties. The defense played fairly well until the fourth quarter and then gave up the big run. A real bright spot has been Alex Singleton, who has been excelling since he has been starting. And is Kelce a beast?
At this point, can you say draft pick?
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
A bad team makes mistakes. A bad QB makes mistakes. Mix them together, then add a clueless coach/offensive coordinator and then sprinkle a little Howie on the mix and you bake at 3-6-1. Put a fork in them because they are done!
Try to have a Happy Thanksgiving, Eagles fans!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Offensive line is nonexistent. Wentz is off target, defense can’t tackle. Receivers can’t catch, and Pederson’s play-calling is still horrendous.
Bob Donnell
Cape May
The Eagles’ ineffective, slipshod offense today makes it even clearer a new approach (aka coordinator) is needed. And with Wentz’s digression into mediocrity, perhaps Doug should refocus by running the ball more. If not, Carson may not live out the season. If it wasn’t for the defense today, our Birds would’ve been blown out. A dreary day in Cleveland to forget!
Frank “Rue” Tamru
Mays Landing
Wentz continues to say every week he is “going to clean things up” regarding being an absolute turnover machine. To “clean up” his current game, he needs to use some stronger soap!
And whatever you guys are paying Jason Peters, it’s too much!
Frank Murphine III
Millville
Well, this franchise QB making $130 million looks to be a bust, and the QB they drafted in the second round looks far from ready. This is an aging, poorly coached team, and their last three years of drafting have been awful.
Plenty of blame to go around here, starting with the GM.
Paul Hahn
Northfield
