Readers not giving thanks for this year's Eagles team after latest dismal performance

Well, another Sunday looking at a bunch of losers. Mr. Pederson, may I make a suggestion? One, send Wentz to an eye doctor because I don’t believe he can see from a distance. Two, you might go with him because you can’t seem to see the writing on the wall where Wentz is concerned. Three, put Mr. Wentz on the bench. He has a bad habit of holding the ball too long, and when he does throw it, it is either to high or into the arms of the other team. He can’t seem to break that habit. He must laugh himself silly when he goes to the bank with what he is being paid. Four, Mr. Schwartz, please run a clinic of how to make a good tackle. The opposing team can go through four or five defenders before they are taken down.