Quez Watkins' circus catch shows why Eagles' 3 young receivers could be better than people think

"It's like one of them things, you go in the back yard and you just catch the ball one-handed," Reagor said. "It's kind of instinctual, and it's like (the Patriots defender) had my left arm, and the only way I could catch it was with my right. So it's like being kind of proactive almost and not just reacting to it, but ... do things you did as a child. Really having fun, and just trying different things."

Reagor showed another aspect Tuesday, his ability to get open in a tight space. He caught a 1-yard touchdown pass against the Jets to end practice for the Eagles' first-team offense. The play came in a 2-minute drill where the Eagles frantically drove down the field.

Reagor said he's a lot more comfortable after a rough rookie season in which he missed five games with a thumb injury that required surgery and finished with 396 yards receiving.

Smith only returned to practice last Tuesday after missing two weeks with a knee injury. His first game action came last Thursday against the Patriots. He made a few catches Tuesday.

Watkins has taken perhaps the biggest step. He was hurt through most of last summer and started the season on injured reserve. He didn't play much until late in the season when he had a 32-yard TD catch against Arizona last Dec. 20, and 57 yards receiving the next week against Dallas.