Pryor back for Eagles offensive line, but Driscoll out after knee injury

Asked Wednesday whether the 6-8, 345-pound former rugby player has played well enough to be the front-runner for the starting left tackle job next season when former first-round pick Andre Dillard returns after missing the entire 2020 season with a bicep injury, Pederson said, "We haven't really fully seen Dillard at that spot. It's hard to sit here today and say he's" going to be the starter next year.

"He's helping himself, I'll say that. Jordan has played well enough to maybe compete at that spot. But it's unfair to sit here and say he's a full-time starter moving forward without seeing enough of Andre, who obviously we drafted to take that spot."

Wide receiver Travis Fulgham only played 11 snaps Sunday against the Saints. He didn't have a catch or a single target.

Fulgham caught 29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns in his first five games after being promoted from the practice squad earlier this season. In his last five games, he has four catches for 32 yards and no TDs.

"We still game plan for Travis," Pederson insisted. "I'll tell you this. Alshon (Jeffery, who had a touchdown catch against the Saints) is getting healthier. He's getting better. We game plan for him as well.